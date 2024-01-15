AI detector: Worried about AI-generated content? Here is how to detect AI writing

Icon
AI detector: Uncover the truth behind online content with tips on spotting AI-generated content and three helpful tools like Copyleaks, GPTZero, and Sapling for detection. Here is how to detect AI writing.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Jan 15 2024, 14:40 IST
AI detector: Know how to spot AI-generated content and explore tools like Copyleaks, GPTZero, and Sapling for easy detection. AI writing is tough to detect, but you can try these tools out. (Unsplash)

AI detector: In the vast landscape of the internet, the prevalence of generative artificial intelligence (AI) is undeniable. Cutting-edge predictive text bots, like ChatGPT, effortlessly produce extensive text on diverse topics, blurring the lines between human and machine-generated content. Unveiling the origin of online articles (in case you want to find out if someone sent you AI-generated content) becomes a crucial skill in discerning authenticity. While no foolproof method guarantees a 100 percent accuracy rate, several clues can help you differentiate between content crafted by humans and AI writing. Here's some effective clues and tools that can aid in identifying content created by AI.

Investigate the Author

While reputable online platforms typically label AI-generated content, lesser-known sites may not be as forthcoming. A lack of author attribution is a very bad sign, but if an article credits a real person and the bio is present along with his or her social media account links, it's likely crafted by a human. However, nothing online is as it seems! Be cautious, as even alleged human-authored pieces can have AI-generated author profiles.

Conducting a reverse image search using tools like TinEye can expose fake personas in author profiles, aiding in source verification. Additional insights can be gleaned by examining a website's history, content types, and the presence of an About Us page.

Utilise AI Detection Tools

Debates surround the effectiveness of AI text detection, but some tools can assist in identifying AI-generated content online.

1. Copyleaks

Copyleaks sets itself apart with meticulous sentence-level assessment, offering insights into distinguishing human from artificial passages. It excels in identifying AI-written source code across 30 languages and can even spot paraphrased segments masking AI generation. With a reported 99.1 percent accuracy and a 0.2 percent false positive rate, Copyleaks provides a robust AI detection solution. Pricing starts at $9.99 per month, with a free option available.

2. GPTZero

GPTZero, an open-source AI detector, specialises in detecting content from various models, including Chat GPT, GPT 3, GPT 4, Bard, and LLaMa. The tool provides a detailed analysis dashboard, allowing users to assess AI probability by sentence. With a free tier for basic scanning and an Essential paid plan ($10/month) for more extensive usage, GPTZero caters to different needs.

3. Sapling

Sapling, another AI detector tool, focuses on identifying AI-generated content in text. While not as accurate as some counterparts, it offers a viable option for those seeking a free tool. Sapling's deep learning algorithms reliably detect text created by various AI writing assistants and tools. The tool is free to use, making it accessible to a broader audience.

In an age where AI seamlessly integrates into online content creation, staying vigilant is essential. By leveraging these clues and detection tools, users can navigate the digital landscape with a sharper eye, ensuring that what they read is indeed man-made and not machine-made.

15 Jan, 14:40 IST
