AI tool ClimateGPT to combat climate disinformation unveiled; better than ChatGPT, Google Bard?

We are living in a world where climate disinformation has become a part of daily life requiring us to check every fact, image or video we see online about the matter. This applies not just to climate, but almost every other facet of online life. Taking matters into its own hands, a startup named Endowment for Climate Intelligence (ECI) has launched an open source AI tool called ClimateGPT, which will help fight climate disinformation while providing users with strong facts and reports to verify any claims, theories or news. The AI model also focuses on dealing with challenges posed by climate change. Do the results outperform OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google Bard? Know more about ClimateGPT here.

What is ClimateGPT?

ClimateGPT is a compilation of various open source large language AI models that will highlight the impact of climate change and will help in fact-checking for climate-related information. ECI said, “ClimateGPT seeks to drive resilient climate action for researchers, policymakers, and business leaders, to make informed decisions in this climate of uncertainty.”

The AI model is powered by Dutch startup Erasmus.AI which provides over 10 billion web pages and millions of open-access academic articles across natural, social, and economic sciences to maintain the credibility and authenticity of ClimateGPT. It is also developed with the information from the Club of Rome's Earth4All climate science initiative and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Daniel Erasmus, CEO of Erasmus.AI said, “This is more than an AI technical achievement; it is designed to accelerate our social intelligence together for the transition ahead. Policymakers, business leaders, and researchers can hopefully benefit from the decision support that this platform provides, to move us a little bit closer to a sustainable future."

ClimateGPT has also been developed with the collaboration of AppTek and EQTY Lab for providing various AI solutions and making the tool available in 20 languages. The AI model is supported by a 7-billion parameter foundational model with over 300 billion climate-specific tokens which ensure its performance and credibility.

How accurate is ClimateGPT?

The TNW report says that all ChatGPT models are "fine-tuned versions of Meta's Llama-2 large language model". Is it more accurate than other AI tools such as even OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google Bard? Well, these two AI tools are based on web results and there is a huge amount of disinformation there. ClimateGPT is trained on specific data sets, which, in theory, suggests greater accuracy. ECI reported that ClimateGPT provides 10 times more accurate results than Meta Platforms' base Llama-2 model.

The ClimateGPT can help users ask basic fact-related questions. The answers are also supported with examples providing in-depth understanding. However, currently, the answers were not quite up to the mark, to say the least, but there is no doubt that such an AI tool is a critical necessity to cut through all the climate disinformation and there is hope that it will improve as it goes along.

