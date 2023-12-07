AI war: Gemini's AI-powered Google Bard vs ChatGPT vs Grok vs Copilot - what they can do for you

The artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot race is now heating up with the world's biggest companies launching and enhancing their conversational chatbots. Google, Meta, Microsoft, Snap, and xAI have created their own AI chatbots. While ChatGPT is already widely used by millions of people worldwide, Google Bard has also received tons of new features lately that enable it to fight back adequately well in the AI chatbot war. In the latest development, Google has now announced its new model called Gemini AI, which can produce outputs in images, video, and audio formats in its most powerful version. It now powers Google Bard, the company's AI chatbot. Know how it fares against other chatbots such as ChatGPT, BingAI, Grok, and more.

1. Google Bard

Google Bard is now powered by the Gemini Pro AI model, which the company claims is especially adept in math and physics. It is the biggest and best upgrade yet to Bard, as per the company. Google has also tested its benchmarks against those of GPT-4, and the company claims that its AI modal has defeated OpenAI's LLM in 30 out of 32 benchmarks, including reasoning, math, reading comprehension, and Python code generation. Google will also introduce “Bard Advanced” next year which will get multi-modal capabilities, meaning it can produce outputs in images, video, and audio formats. It also has extensions with other Google products such as Drive, Location, and YouTube. So, it can also answer questions revolving around these platforms to a certain extent. Gemini AI-powered Google Bard can do everything that it used to do, only better.

2. ChatGPT

ChatGPT has become synonymous with AI chatbots and is certainly one of the most popular ones in the world. This AI chatbot can be considered the pioneer of conversational chatbots. It is a generative AI model based on the GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) architecture which feeds the program with a large amount of text data to help the AI learn the nuances of human language. While the free version of ChatGPT runs on GPT-3.5, the ChatGPT Plus chatbot, which is subscription-based, runs on the more capable GPT-4. This also enables faster response times and internet plugins. You can ask ChatGPT any question and it will find an answer which will be curated to the specifics of your query. Its GPT-based training means it is also capable of understanding the nuances of a question even when it is presented in simple human language. On top of that, it also remembers the previous prompts and adapts to the user when used for a long session.

3. Microsoft Copilot

Earlier known as Bing AI, Copilot is a large language mode (LLM) chatbot developed by Microsoft. It is currently available in the Bing search engine and the Bing app. Like all chatbots, it can also answer most user queries and can generate text, draft emails, and more. It can also generate different creative text formats, like poems, code, scripts, musical pieces, letters, etc. Alongside, it can also help with unique tasks such as booking appointments, making travel arrangements, and shopping online.

4. Grok

Grok is a conversational AI chatbot developed by billionaire Elon Musk's xAI. According to Musk, Grok answers spicy questions that are often rejected by most other AI systems, and it does so with humour and wit. This chatbot can hold branched conversations which users can navigate between. Moreover, Grok also allows the user to rewrite any part of its output as if it were the original response of the AI chatbot. Unlike most AI chatbots that use OpenAI's GPT, Grok is built on xAI's own LLM called Grok-1. According to the company, it can outperform GPT-3.5 and other comparable AI models, and that too with some humor.

5. Ernie

Ernie, which stands for Enhanced Representation through Knowledge Integration, is a conversational AI chatbot developed by the Chinese company Baidu. It is currently China's answer to OpenAI's ChatGPT. It is based on Baidu's in-house Large Language Model (LLM) Ernie 3.0-Titan and Pre-trained Dialogue Generation Model (PLATO). Ernie offers multi-modal capabilities, meaning that users can interact with the AI service with texts and images in both prompts and responses.