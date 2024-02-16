AI-powered NotesGPT turns your voice notes into organized summaries; Know how to use it

Have you ever recorded voice notes in a meeting with the aim of turning it into text later only to realise it is quite an arduous task? You're not alone. While there are a lot of transcription apps in the market, none of them actually function the way we want them to. However, that has changed with the recent boom in artificial intelligence (AI). Nowadays, there is a vast range of AI apps that help you accomplish any and all tasks. One such app is NotesGPT, which not only converts your voice notes into text but also creates organized summaries of it. Know all about it.

NotesGPT explained

NotesGPT is an AI-powered voice note-taking app powered by Together.ai and Convex. It converts your voice notes into organized summaries and clear action items leveraging the Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) model. Using Natural Language Processing (NLP), NotesGPT can interpret spoken content and create a transcription of it. The AI app can also generate summaries based on voice notes.

To start, simply record a voice note in any language and NotesGPT will automatically carry out the task of transcribing it. It will also generate a summary on the basis of the transcription, and generate a list of tasks for you to do based on what you say. It then provides you with a list of action items, where you can also manually add tasks.

Tech behind NotesGPT

NotesGPT is open-source and uses Mistral AI with Together.ai inference. It uses Convex database, storage, and functions. Together.ai is used for the embeddings and search functions. To carry out transcriptions accurately, NotesGPT utilizes the automatic speech recognition (ASR) system Whisper.

How to use NotesGPT

1. To use NotesGPT, go to the website usenotesgpt.com.

2. Tap on Get Started and log in with your email address. Alternatively, you can also use your Gmail account to sign in.

3. Upon login, tap on Record a New Voice Note. The app will then ask permission to access your microphone.

4. After the voice note is recorded, NotesGPT will automatically create a transcription of the voice note and a summary of it. You'll also be provided with a list of action tasks.

