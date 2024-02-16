 AI-powered NotesGPT turns your voice notes into organized summaries; Know how to use it | How-to
Home How To AI-powered NotesGPT turns your voice notes into organized summaries; Know how to use it

AI-powered NotesGPT turns your voice notes into organized summaries; Know how to use it

NotesGPT is an AI-powered voice note-taking app that converts voice notes into organized summaries and action items using the GPT model.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 16 2024, 12:50 IST
Want an AI-powered AI photo editing app? Check out the amazing Candy Camera app
NotesGPT
1/5 Candy Camera app is a photo editing app that comes with various unique features to enable users to edit and beautify images easily. This app eliminates the lengthy photo editing process and provides easy-to-use editing tools with multiple features and beautifying filters. The camera app has a solid 4.5 rating on the Google Play store with more than 100 million downloads. (Google Playstore)
NotesGPT
2/5 The Candy Camera app comes with two different camera functionalities: an AI camera and a regular camera. The AI camera creates AI-inspired art from standard photos. However, the regular camera provides various editing options such as cropping, brightness adjustment, image ratio adjustments, and more. (Pexels.)
NotesGPT
3/5 The regular camera also provides unique camera filters with more than 100 options. These features change the tone of the image in terms of enhancing skin tones and making the entire image look pleasing to the eyes.  (Pexels)
NotesGPT
4/5 The Candy Camera app comes with additional photo editing features that enable users to whiten the image by allowing users to add digital makeup such as concealer, lipstick, blush, eyeliner, mascara, and more. These features will make photos look quite professional. (Pexel)
NotesGPT
5/5 The Candy Camera app also enables users to add various kinds of stickers to decorate the image to their liking. The app includes new sets of stickers with every app update to improve the user experience. The app also provides different grid templates for users to create a collages of multiple images. (Pexels)
NotesGPT
View all Images
NotesGPT creates a transcription of your voice notes and even a summary of it. (NotesGPT)

Have you ever recorded voice notes in a meeting with the aim of turning it into text later only to realise it is quite an arduous task? You're not alone. While there are a lot of transcription apps in the market, none of them actually function the way we want them to. However, that has changed with the recent boom in artificial intelligence (AI). Nowadays, there is a vast range of AI apps that help you accomplish any and all tasks. One such app is NotesGPT, which not only converts your voice notes into text but also creates organized summaries of it. Know all about it.

NotesGPT explained

NotesGPT is an AI-powered voice note-taking app powered by Together.ai and Convex. It converts your voice notes into organized summaries and clear action items leveraging the Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) model. Using Natural Language Processing (NLP), NotesGPT can interpret spoken content and create a transcription of it. The AI app can also generate summaries based on voice notes.

To start, simply record a voice note in any language and NotesGPT will automatically carry out the task of transcribing it. It will also generate a summary on the basis of the transcription, and generate a list of tasks for you to do based on what you say. It then provides you with a list of action items, where you can also manually add tasks.

Tech behind NotesGPT

NotesGPT is open-source and uses Mistral AI with Together.ai inference. It uses Convex database, storage, and functions. Together.ai is used for the embeddings and search functions. To carry out transcriptions accurately, NotesGPT utilizes the automatic speech recognition (ASR) system Whisper.

How to use NotesGPT

1. To use NotesGPT, go to the website usenotesgpt.com.

2. Tap on Get Started and log in with your email address. Alternatively, you can also use your Gmail account to sign in.

3. Upon login, tap on Record a New Voice Note. The app will then ask permission to access your microphone.

4. After the voice note is recorded, NotesGPT will automatically create a transcription of the voice note and a summary of it. You'll also be provided with a list of action tasks.

Also, read other top stories today:

Make videos in minutes courtesy AI! OpenAI introduces Sora, the company's new AI model that can generate minute-long photo-realistic videos based on textual prompts. Read all about it here.

Google announces Gemini 1.5! Google is rolling out a new version of its powerful artificial intelligence model that it says can handle larger amounts of text and video than products made by competitors. Know all about it here.

Lawsuit looms over Facebook! Facebook must face a collective lawsuit valued at around 3 billion pounds over allegations the social media giant abused its dominant position to monetise users' personal data. Read more here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Feb, 12:48 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Take-Two Interactive's AI patent fuels GTA 6 speculation among fans about Rockstar's plans
GTA 6
Enhance your GTA 6 gaming adventure: 5 vehicles to leave out: Check now
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date could pushed back, leaks suggest; Know when it could come out
Hasbro
Hasbro Earned About $90 Million From ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ So Far
GTA 6
GTA 6 release prediction: Analysts say debut in fiscal 2026 - Rockstar Games strategy unveiled

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets