By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 12 2024, 10:41 IST
Know how you can stream Ajayante Randam Moshanam- ARM online on the OTT platform.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam- ARM OTT release: In search of a classic South Indian action drama film? Then we have found the right movie which you can enjoy watching from the comfort of your home. Ajayante Randam Moshanam also known as ARM recently made its OTT debut and has been gaining much recognition. It is a Malayalam-language action-thriller film starring Mohanlal and Tovino Thomas in crucial roles. If you also wish to watch this action-packed film online, then know more about the film plot and what to stream ARM online. 

Ajayante Randam Moshanam- ARM OTT release: Cast, plot, and more

Ajayante Randam Moshanam was released on the OTT platform on November 8, 2024. The film is directed by Jithin Laal who is known for several leading film titles. ARM is a multi-generational thriller film that showcases the lives of three heroes set in three different eras 1900, 1950, and 1990. The film made its theatrical debut on 12 September 2024 and huge popularity with a global box office earning of Rs.100 to 106 crore. IMDB has also rated the film 7.5 out of 10 which is quite a good score.

Alongside Mohanlal and Tovino Thomas, the film also stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Sanju Sivram, Basil Joseph, Rohini, and others in pivotal roles, making the film interesting as it unfolds several challenges and mysteries. Ajayante Randam Moshanam- ARM is now available to watch online. 

Ajayante Randam Moshanam- ARM OTT release: Where to watch online

Ajayante Randam Moshanam is available to watch online on Disney+ Hotstar. This film is available in several languages such as Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Telugu. Therefore, all South Indian movie fans can enjoy the film in their preferred language in the comfort of their home. 

However, note that to stream ARM or any content on  Disney+ Hotstar, viewers will have to buy its quarterly or yearly subscription plan which starts at just Rs.149. Additionally, viewers can also choose the plans based on their preferred devices. 

First Published Date: 12 Nov, 10:41 IST
