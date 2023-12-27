Always distracted by phone? Know how Forest app can boost productivity, cut mobile addiction

In today's tech-dominated world, we are surrounded by too many electronic devices which often create distraction when we try to work, study or just sit in silence. Some actually suffer from what is known as mobile addiction. Now, we are so reliant on our smartphones that we check notifications every 5 to 10 minutes which sometimes gets addictive. Even when we do not receive any notifications, we have this constant urge to scroll through any social media app refraining us from focusing on crucial tasks such as office work or even our studies. But the important question one must ask is how do we deal with such distractions and increase our focus on work and productivity? Well, to help you get rid of your mobile addiction, we have found the Forest app which is designed to increase focus and works on improving individual productivity. Know more about the productivity app here and how it can benefit users.

What is the Forest app?

Forest is an app that encourages users to “stay focused, be present.” This app reduces your addiction to smartphones and enables you to focus on your important tasks such as working on a project, replying to mail, finishing a chapter of a novel, etc without getting distracted.

The app enables users to set a timer for focus hours in which they will plant a virtual tree and it will grow into a tree if you do not open your smartphone all the time. The virtual tree will instantly die if you break the rules of the focus app. Growing virtual trees will enable users to earn coins as a reward for spending time away from their phones. The earned coins can later be used to plant trees in real-time.

How Forest app benefit users?

The Forest app's intuitive interface and concept enable users to stay focused and be present in their crucial tasks by planting virtual trees. The tree grows based on the focus timer set by the users.

The app also comes with a “planting with friends or family” feature which enables users to set a group timer to stay focused. This way users can challenge each other and get most of their tasks done during the set hours.

The app also provides users with their progress and how many hours they stayed in focus mode by creating a whole forest with the grown tree. This concept keeps the users motivated and encourages them to stay focused.

The Forest app also reduces the urge to check your smartphone and social media app every few minutes which results in increased concentration and productivity.

The app also provides a means to track daily phone usage and reduce screen time which eventually results in increased productivity and users can stay more present with their work, friends and family.

If you are also looking for ways to get fewer distractions during working hours and give up your mobile addiction, then try out the Forest app and see how effective it is for you in terms of increasing focus and productivity. Also, note that the app comes with a free as well as a paid subscription version. So, choose the plans based on your requirements.