Amaran OTT release: Actor Sivakarthikeyan thinks Elon Musk may block…

As fans continue to wait for Amaran OTT release date, actor Sivakarthikeyan thinks that Elon Musk may block his X account.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 03 2024, 08:37 IST
Amaran OTT release
Amaran OTT release that was reportedly scheduled for November 2. (YouTube)

Amaran OTT release has been trending on Google for the past few days as the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer movie continues to perform strongly at the box office. As of now, the military drama has grossed over 160 crores and the momentum shows no signs of waning. Fans across the country are eagerly anticipating its upcoming OTT release that was initially scheduled for November 2. However, reports suggest that the film will be available for streaming on Netflix from December 11, though an official confirmation from the filmmakers is still pending. As fans continue to wait for Amaran OTT release date, actor Sivakarthikeyan thinks that Elon Musk may block his X account.

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan, discussed the influence of social media on mental health and his career during a session at the 2024 International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Reflecting on his personal journey, he revealed that for the past two years, he has intentionally reduced his social media use, particularly on platforms like Twitter, in a bid to improve his mental clarity.

In a candid conversation with IANS, Sivakarthikeyan explained how stepping back from social media has positively impacted both his professional and personal life. He shared, "In the last two years, I've been using social media very less. If you want to use it, use the internet, but don't spend too much time on platforms like Twitter." He added with a light-hearted joke, "Maybe Elon Musk might block my account—that would be my first success!"

Social Media and the Stress of Criticism

Sivakarthikeyan elaborated on the pressure that social media can exert on individuals, particularly in the face of negative feedback. He believes that distancing himself from the constant stream of opinions has helped him avoid unnecessary stress and self-doubt. “When something goes wrong in my film, I used to search for answers on social media, and I became confused,” he said. “But now, I've learned to focus on the basics.”

Drawing a parallel to cricket, Sivakarthikeyan compared his approach to filmmaking with how cricketers return to fundamentals when facing a slump. By sticking to the basics, he believes filmmakers can make more informed choices and focus on what truly matters in their craft.

