Amaran OTT release: Know when and where to watch Sivakarthikeyan's biographical action movie online

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 20 2024, 13:18 IST
Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran already took over the box office; here's when and where you can stream it next.

Amaran OTT release: Sivakarthikeyan's latest film Amaran, which hit theatres on October 31, has quickly made waves, becoming one of the biggest box-office successes of his career. The biographical action drama has not only impressed audiences but also garnered significant praise for its gripping narrative and emotional resonance. As the film continues to soar in box-office earnings and has crossed the 300-crore mark globally, fans are eager to know when they can watch this highly anticipated movie from the comfort of their homes.

Amaran OTT Release: Cast, plot, and more

Amaran features stellar performances by Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, two actors whose chemistry and depth have elevated the film to new heights. The film, directed by Rajkumar Periyaswamy and produced by Raajkamal Film International in association with Sony Pictures Films India, tells a poignant story of love, sacrifice, and patriotism. The digital rights have already been secured by Netflix, but the OTT release, initially expected in November, has been delayed due to the film's overwhelming success at the box office. 

While fans eagerly await the announcement of the official streaming date, here's a look at the key details of the film:

Amaran is a Tamil biographical action film centred around Major Mukund Varadarajan, portrayed by Sivakarthikeyan, and his wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese, played by Sai Pallavi. The story unfolds with Indhu travelling to New Delhi to receive the Ashoka Chakra, awarded posthumously to her late husband for his bravery. Through her reflection, the film explores their journey from college sweethearts to a married couple raising a daughter, all while Mukund serves on the frontlines in Kashmir, ultimately giving his life in service to the country. 

The cast also includes Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, and Shree Shyam, who all contribute to the film's emotional depth.

Amaran OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

After its massive success in theatres, Amaran will be available for streaming on Netflix. While the OTT release was initially planned for November, the overwhelming box-office performance has led to a delay. Stay tuned for the final announcement on the streaming date and get ready to watch this powerful drama unfold at home.

First Published Date: 20 Nov, 13:18 IST
