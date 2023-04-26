Home How To Another CME to hit Earth! DESTRUCTIVE solar storm set to strike

Another CME to hit Earth! DESTRUCTIVE solar storm set to strike

After a severe solar storm event between April 23 and 24, another CME cloud is headed towards the Earth tomorrow, April 27. Find out the destruction it can cause.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 26 2023, 10:18 IST
Think you know our Sun? Check out THESE 5 stunning facts
Sun
1/5 The Sun is the largest object in our solar system and is a 4.5 billion-year-old star – a hot glowing ball of hydrogen and helium at the center of the solar system. It is about 93 million miles (150 million kilometers) from Earth, and without its energy, life as we know it could not exist here on our home planet. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 The Sun’s volume would need 1.3 million Earths to fill it. Its gravity holds the solar system together, keeping everything from the biggest planets to the smallest bits of debris in orbit around it. The hottest part of the Sun is its core, where temperatures top 27 million degrees Fahrenheit (15 million degrees Celsius). The Sun’s activity, from its powerful eruptions to the steady stream of charged particles it sends out, influences the nature of space throughout the solar system. (NASA)
Sun
3/5 According to NASA, measuring a “day” on the Sun is complicated because of the way it rotates. It doesn't spin as a single, solid ball. This is because the Sun’s surface isn't solid like Earth's. Instead, the Sun is made of super-hot, electrically charged gas called plasma. This plasma rotates at different speeds on different parts of the Sun. At its equator, the Sun completes one rotation in 25 Earth days. At its poles, the Sun rotates once on its axis every 36 Earth days. (NASA)
image caption
4/5 Above the Sun’s surface are its thin chromosphere and the huge corona (crown). This is where we see features such as solar prominences, flares, and coronal mass ejections. The latter two are giant explosions of energy and particles that can reach Earth. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 The Sun doesn’t have moons, but eight planets orbit it, at least five dwarf planets, tens of thousands of asteroids, and perhaps three trillion comets and icy bodies. Also, several spacecraft are currently investigating the Sun including Parker Solar Probe, STEREO, Solar Orbiter, SOHO, Solar Dynamics Observatory, Hinode, IRIS, and Wind. (Pixabay)
solar storm today
View all Images
Know all about the solar storm expected to hit the Earth tomorrow. (Pixabay)

It has been just over 24 hours since the severe solar storm struck Earth, but looking at things today, there appears to be no relief for our planet. Forecasters have predicted that another coronal mass ejection (CME) cloud is expected to strike the Earth tomorrow, April 27, sparking a geomagnetic storm. Another major storm just days later could lead to a series of radio blackouts, GPS disruptions, and more. As scientists continue to assess the full impact of the previous G4-class geomagnetic storm, this one can add to their troubles.

As per a report by SpaceWeather.com, “Another CME is coming. But this one will not cause a severe geomagnetic storm. Unlike the CME that struck Earth directly on March 23rd, the next CME will deliver only a glancing blow. It was hurled into space on April 24th by an explosion in the sun's southern hemisphere; most of the CME will sail harmlessly south of our planet”. Despite the relief, the report goes on to say that a G1 to G2 class geomagnetic storm is still on the cards.

Another solar storm to hit the Earth

Even with the prediction expecting a minor geomagnetic storm, things can be more complicated if the CME is assisted by solar winds or they find a crack in the Earth's magnetic fields. As it stands, the storm can still affect us in a number of ways. It can cause shortwave radio blackouts which would temporarily break wireless communication. It can also cause GPS disruption, impact mobile network coverage and damage smaller satellites such as Starlink satellites by SpaceX. As the CME cloud nears the Earth, a better assessment can be made.

The month of April turned out to be another one to be continuously hit by solar storms. There has been one or other solar disturbance that has affected our planet this month except for one week when things were quiet. Previously, January and February have both broken records for witnessing a high amount of solar activity.

NASA Tech that monitors the Sun

NASA's SOHO (Solar and Heliospheric Observatory) is a satellite that was launched on December 2, 1995. It is a joint project between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) to study the sun, its atmosphere, and its effects on the solar system. Equipped with 12 scientific instruments, such as the Extreme Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (EIT), Michelson Doppler Imager (MDI), LASCO (Large Angle and Spectrometric Coronagraph), and others, SOHO captures images of the sun's corona, measures the velocity and magnetic fields of the sun's surface, and observes the faint corona around the sun.

First Published Date: 26 Apr, 09:53 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets