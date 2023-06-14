Home How To AP EAMCET 2023 results declared! Know how to check online

AP EAMCET 2023 results declared! Know how to check online

Waiting for the results of AP EAMCET to come out? They have been declared! Know how to check AP EAMCET results online.

Check AP EAMCET results online this way.
Check AP EAMCET results online this way.

The results of the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) have been announced by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The AP EAMCET was held from May 15 to May 19 for Engineering candidates and May 22 and May 23 for Agriculture and Pharmacy students, and since then, students have been playing a waiting game.

In last year's exam, Boya Haren Satvik earned the 1st rank in the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream while Vajrala Dinesh Karthik Reddy bagged the top spot in the Engineering stream. Results for both the entrance exams are out now and interested candidates can check it online from the comfort of their home.

How to check AP EAMCET results online

1. Candidates need to visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. You can do that by clicking this link here.

2. Next, you need to click on the AP EAMCET result 2023 link.

3. Then, you need to log in using your credentials.

4. The result will be displayed on the screen.

5. You can then download the result and save it to your device for future reference.

6. Alternatively, you can click here and check the result by simply entering your Registration Number and EAMCET Hall ticket Number.

