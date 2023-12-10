Icon
Home How To Apple Watch saves lives of mother and unborn baby; Know how heart health feature became the savior

Apple Watch saves lives of mother and unborn baby; Know how heart health feature became the savior

Apple Watch Heart Health notifications saved the life of a woman and her unborn baby in Northern Kentucky .

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 10 2023, 09:56 IST
Icon
New (Product) Red Apple Watch Series 9 launched as Apple joins fight against HIV/AIDS
Apple Watch
1/5 In a bold move for a charitable cause, Apple has launched the latest addition to its smartwatch lineup - the (Product) Red Apple Watch Series 9. This new variant not only adds a splash of colour to Apple's collection but also stands as a symbol of support in the global fight against HIV/AIDS. Apple has rolled out the smartwatch after the sale season is over and the Christmas season of giving is rolling round. (Amazon.com)
image caption
2/5 Design and Features: The Apple Watch Series 9 (Product) Red boasts a stunning red aluminium case paired with a matching Sport Band, creating a visually striking ensemble. Exclusive red watch faces, such as the Solar Analog customised for World AIDS Day, enhance the overall vibrancy of the smartwatch.  (Amazon.com)
image caption
3/5 Performance: Under the hood, the Apple Watch Series 9 maintains the high-performance standards of its predecessors. Powered by the new S9 chip and quad-core neural engine, users can expect faster processing and improved overall performance. Noteworthy improvements include an 18-hour battery life, 25 percent enhanced dictation accuracy, and a 30 percent boost in speed compared to the previous Series 8.* (Amazon.com)
image caption
4/5 Display and Functionality: The Apple Watch Series 9 Series 9 boasts a maximum brightness of up to 2000 nits, doubling that of its predecessor. A notable addition is the new double-tap gesture, allowing wearers to control watch functions without touching the screen. These advancements contribute to a more intuitive and responsive user experience. (Amazon.com)
image caption
5/5 Availability and Charitable Contribution: You can now purchase the Apple Watch Series 9 (Product) Red through Apple's online store and retail outlets. Priced at Rs. 41900 in India and $399 in the US, a portion of the proceeds from each sale will be donated to the Global Fund, supporting HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa. Apple's long standing partnership with (RED) since 2006 now extends to the Series 9, joining the existing (Product) Red variants for the iPhone lineup. (Amazon.com)
Apple Watch
icon View all Images
The woman, and her baby's, lives were saved after she received multiple notifications through the Apple Watch heart health feature. (HT Tech)

The evolution of technology is proving to be a boon for everyone as it has powered their academic, professional and even entertainment requirments. For some, it has even come as a life saver. You must have heard about various incidents where gadgets have saved someone's life, especially Apple Watch and iPhones. Now, another incident has come to light from Northern Kentucky where a woman credits her Apple Watch heart health feature of playing a pivotal role in saving her life and the life of her unborn baby. Check here to know how Apple Watch saved lives in this latest instance:

Apple Watch saves lives

According to a report by Fox19, a woman named Veronica Williams shared her remarkable story about the life-saving alerts she received from her Apple Watch during her pregnancy. Williams began noticing multiple high heart rate notifications on her Apple Watch. This made her pay close attention to her health health. Her concerns grew as she started feeling short of breath. she reached out to her doctor after the persistent alerts, who advised her to head to the emergency room. The situation escalated rapidly. Williams stated, "Next thing I knew, they came in saying, 'We need to do an emergency c-section. Is that okay?' And I was wheeled out of my room and woke up at the University of Cincinnati." The emergency c-section was a critical decision made by the medical team to safeguard both mother and baby. The medical ordeal didn't end with the delivery. Williams was diagnosed with a rare form of myocarditis. Despite all the challenges, the doctors managed to save both Williams and her baby.

By enabling notifications on the Apple Watch Heart Rate app, you can also receive alerts for high or low heart rates, as well as irregular heart rhythms. This feature is available on Apple Watch Series 1 and later for individuals aged 13 and above.

To set up high and low heart health notifications, you can follow these simple steps:

How to enable Heart Health notifications in Apple Watch?

1. Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone: Launch the Apple Watch app on your iPhone to access the settings for your wearable device.

2. Navigate to the Heart section: Tap the My Watch tab within the app, then select the "Heart" option.

3. Under the Heart settings, tap High Heart Rate, and choose your desired beats per minute (BPM) threshold. This will trigger a notification if your heart rate exceeds the selected BPM.

4. Similarly, tap Low Heart Rate, and select the BPM threshold for a low heart rate alert.

Apple Watch saves hiker's life

While this woman was at home and thereafter in a hospital that ensured her life was saved, there are others out in the wide open in nature, who have no emergency help near them and emergencies can therefore be fatal. In one such instance, the Apple Watch fall detection feature proved to be a lifesaver for a Mike Menand, a hiker in Georgia. He was knocked down by his own dogs chasing a coyote and the fall caused him severe injuries. He was not even able to reach his phone in his pocket. He was left at the mercy of his Apple Watch fall detection feature and fortunately, it kicked-in and summoned emergency services.

So, whether you're an active individual or simply conscious of your well-being, these features offer an additional layer of awareness and care directly from your wrist. Stay connected to your heart health effortlessly with your Apple Watch.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Dec, 09:56 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
iPhone
iPhone photography tips: Master exposure control for stunning image quality - check guide
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Zelda
10 best games of 2023: Baldur's Gate, The Legend of Zelda and Cocoon shine in a great year
Elon Musk
As GTA 6 trailer shatters records, Elon Musk says he 'didn’t like doing crime' in GTA 5!
Epic games
Lego Fortnite debuts as part of Epic Games’ expansion; Players can craft own weapons, shelters
GTA
Amazing! GTA 6 trailer breaks viewership record on YouTube even after the leak
GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto VI: What we learned from the trailer - 5 GTA 6 Questions Answered
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon