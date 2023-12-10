Apple Watch saves lives of mother and unborn baby; Know how heart health feature became the savior

The evolution of technology is proving to be a boon for everyone as it has powered their academic, professional and even entertainment requirments. For some, it has even come as a life saver. You must have heard about various incidents where gadgets have saved someone's life, especially Apple Watch and iPhones. Now, another incident has come to light from Northern Kentucky where a woman credits her Apple Watch heart health feature of playing a pivotal role in saving her life and the life of her unborn baby. Check here to know how Apple Watch saved lives in this latest instance:

Apple Watch saves lives

According to a report by Fox19, a woman named Veronica Williams shared her remarkable story about the life-saving alerts she received from her Apple Watch during her pregnancy. Williams began noticing multiple high heart rate notifications on her Apple Watch. This made her pay close attention to her health health. Her concerns grew as she started feeling short of breath. she reached out to her doctor after the persistent alerts, who advised her to head to the emergency room. The situation escalated rapidly. Williams stated, "Next thing I knew, they came in saying, 'We need to do an emergency c-section. Is that okay?' And I was wheeled out of my room and woke up at the University of Cincinnati." The emergency c-section was a critical decision made by the medical team to safeguard both mother and baby. The medical ordeal didn't end with the delivery. Williams was diagnosed with a rare form of myocarditis. Despite all the challenges, the doctors managed to save both Williams and her baby.

By enabling notifications on the Apple Watch Heart Rate app, you can also receive alerts for high or low heart rates, as well as irregular heart rhythms. This feature is available on Apple Watch Series 1 and later for individuals aged 13 and above.

To set up high and low heart health notifications, you can follow these simple steps:

How to enable Heart Health notifications in Apple Watch?

1. Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone: Launch the Apple Watch app on your iPhone to access the settings for your wearable device.

2. Navigate to the Heart section: Tap the My Watch tab within the app, then select the "Heart" option.

3. Under the Heart settings, tap High Heart Rate, and choose your desired beats per minute (BPM) threshold. This will trigger a notification if your heart rate exceeds the selected BPM.

4. Similarly, tap Low Heart Rate, and select the BPM threshold for a low heart rate alert.

Apple Watch saves hiker's life

While this woman was at home and thereafter in a hospital that ensured her life was saved, there are others out in the wide open in nature, who have no emergency help near them and emergencies can therefore be fatal. In one such instance, the Apple Watch fall detection feature proved to be a lifesaver for a Mike Menand, a hiker in Georgia. He was knocked down by his own dogs chasing a coyote and the fall caused him severe injuries. He was not even able to reach his phone in his pocket. He was left at the mercy of his Apple Watch fall detection feature and fortunately, it kicked-in and summoned emergency services.

So, whether you're an active individual or simply conscious of your well-being, these features offer an additional layer of awareness and care directly from your wrist. Stay connected to your heart health effortlessly with your Apple Watch.