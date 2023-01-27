    Trending News

    Ayali OTT Release: Where to Watch Telugu social drama online

    Details about Ayali web series OTT streaming have been released. You can catch this Telugu social drama on this platform.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 27 2023, 13:30 IST
    Ayali OTT Release: Telugu industry is on a rapid rise with movies such as RRR, Pushpa and Godfather earning high praise all around. But it's not just movies, Telugu web series are also getting rave reviews from the public and critics alike. Ayali is a Telugu social drama which takes a look at age-old customs and traditions overcoming the sense of morality.

    The Telugu web series stars Abi Nakshatra, Anumol, Aruvi Madhan, Lingaa and Singampuli. Ayali is directed by Muthukumar. It is 8 episodes long with a total runtime of around 4.5 hours. Its trailer has received rave reviews with over 3.1 million views and 13K likes in just 8 days. Viewers praised the premise of the web series with comments like “Tamil society needs more like this for the rational thought process to incorporate on our whole community” and “Tamil Nadu needs more of these social awareness content series”.

    Ayali: Plot

    Ayali is a social drama which revolves around the life of a young woman named Tamil Selvi as she engages in a battle against society. It touches upon various superstitions like child marriage and more.

    Ayali: How and Where to watch

    Ayali premiered on ZEE5 yesterday, January 26. Although the web series can be streamed for free on ZEE5 without any rental cost, users do need a subscription to access the streaming service.

    The cheapest way to do that is by choosing the mobile plan which costs Rs. 499 for 12 months which offers streaming in 720p on mobiles and tablets. Users can upgrade to a higher subscription which is priced at Rs. 699 right now for the premium HD plan where users get 1080p streaming on devices such as mobiles, tablets, laptops and TV and 2 screens. The highest plan is the Premium 4K plan priced at Rs. 1499 for 12 months where you get streaming in 4K streaming with Dolby Atmos support and streaming support for all the devices with 4 screens.

    First Published Date: 27 Jan, 13:30 IST
