Baby John OTT release: Know when and where to watch Varun Dhawan's action thriller online

Baby John OTT release: After its theatrical release in December last year, the action thriller Baby John, featuring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, is now available for streaming. For those who couldn't catch it in theatres, the film is now available to stream on the digital streaming platform. .

Baby John OTT release: Plot, cast and more

The story of Baby John revolves around DCP Satya Verma, who stages his own death to shield his daughter from the powerful politician Babbar Sher. As old adversaries emerge, Satya faces his past and risks everything to protect his family. The narrative unfolds as Satya deals with the repercussions of his decisions.

The movie stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role, with Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in significant parts. The cast also includes Rajpal Yadav and Jackie Shroff, with brief appearances by Salman Khan and Sanya Malhotra. The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, and presented by Jio Studios in collaboration with Atlee and Cine1 Studios.

Baby John OTT release: When and where to watch it online

Amazon Prime Video has acquired the streaming rights for Baby John. Directed by Kalees, the film is an adaptation of the 2016 Tamil movie Theri, originally directed by Atlee. The film is now available for streaming on the platform.

Baby John's Reception and Box Office Performance

Despite the anticipation, Baby John received a mix of reviews, primarily due to its resemblance to the original version. This affected its box office performance, with the film earning Rs. 61 crore worldwide, including Rs. 47.3 crore in India. The movie, a remake of Vijay's Theri, faced tough competition from other big releases like Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King, further impacting its financial success.

