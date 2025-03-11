Latest Tech News How To Badass Ravi Kumar OTT release: Know when and where to watch Himesh Reshammiya’s nostalgic bollywood tribute online

Badass Ravi Kumar OTT release: Know when and where to watch Himesh Reshammiya’s nostalgic bollywood tribute online

Badass Ravi Kumar OTT: The spin-off of The Xpose is now available for streaming. Find out where to watch and how it performed at the box office.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 11 2025, 15:14 IST
Badass Ravi Kumar OTT: Find out where and when to stream the latest Bollywood spin-off online. (X)

Badass Ravi Kumar, a new release this week, serves as a spin-off of the 2014 crime thriller The Xpose. Himesh Reshammiya reprises his role as Ravi Kumar, offering a nostalgic tribute to 1980s Bollywood cinema. The film also features performances from Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Manish Wadhwa, Johny Lever, and Sanjay Mishra. If you're looking to catch The Xpose and dive into this cinematic universe, here's where to stream it.

Badass Ravi Kumar OTT Release: Where to Watch and The Xpose

Badass Ravi Kumar expands on the universe introduced in The Xpose back in 2014. The film is available for streaming on multiple platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube, making it accessible for those eager to watch this 80s-themed drama.

Also read
Badass Ravi Kumar OTT Release: Cast, Plot, and more

The movie stars a strong ensemble, including Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, and others, alongside Himesh. Written by Himesh Reshammiya and Kushal Bakshi, with dialogue by Bunty Rathore, the film carries forward the spirit of The Xpose. Early box office predictions suggest that Badass Ravi Kumar will open strong, with an estimated first-day collection ranging between 5 to 7 crore. The film faces competition from Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

Recap of The Xpose

The plot of The Xpose revolves around the rivalry between two actresses, Zara and Chandni. Following an argument, Zara is found dead, and Chandni is the prime suspect. Ravi Kumar enters the scene to help clear her name. Directed by Anant Mahadevan and produced by Vipin Reshammiya, The Xpose featured appearances by Sonali Raut, Zoya Afroz, Irrfan Khan, and rapper Honey Singh. Despite its star power, the film struggled at the box office and was considered a flop. However, the song "Ice Cream" became quite popular.

Badass Ravi Kumar: Box Office Reception

On its opening day, Badass Ravi Kumar earned Rs. 2.49 crore, outperfTorming Loveyapa, which grossed Rs. 1.33 crore. This strong debut suggests that the film may continue to attract audiences, though it will need sustained performance at the box office in the coming days.

First Published Date: 11 Mar, 15:14 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets