Bandish Bandits Season 2 OTT release: Know when and where to watch Ritwik Bhowmik’s musical drama online

Bandish Bandits Season 2 OTT release: The popular musical drama returns with new challenges, intense rivalries, and soulful music. Find out where to stream it this December.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 13 2024, 12:34 IST
Bandish Bandits Season 2 OTT release: The musical drama series is set to return on Amazon Prime Video soon.

The musical drama Bandish Bandits, starring Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry, is returning for its second season with more riveting twists. Starring Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry in the lead roles, the show continues its journey of blending tradition with modernity. Familiar faces like Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, and Kunaal Roy Kapur reprise their roles, while Divya Dutta joins the cast as a pivotal character. Fans can catch the new season on Amazon Prime Video starting December 13.

Bandish Bandits Season 2 OTT Release- Plot, cast and more

This season delves into the challenges faced by Radhe, played by Ritwik Bhowmik, following the death of his grandfather and musical mentor, Pandit Radhe Mohan. A discovered book threatens the Rathore gharana's reputation at the prestigious "Sangeet Samaroh," prompting Radhe to take a stand to safeguard his family's musical legacy.

Adding to the tension, Radhe enters the "India Band Championship" (IBC), where he faces off against his ex-girlfriend. The season raises questions about his ability to balance personal challenges with his mission to preserve his gharana's honor. Will Radhe emerge victorious and save the Rathore gharana? The answers unfold in Bandish Bandits Season 2.

Bandish Bandits Season 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online

The second season of Bandish Bandits will be available to stream starting December 13. It will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. To watch the show, users must have an active Prime Video subscription.

How to Watch Bandish Bandits Season 2

  • Log in to your Amazon Prime Video account.
  • If you're not a subscriber, download the app, select a subscription plan, provide your details, complete the payment, and log in.
  • Use the search bar to find "Bandish Bandits Season 2."
  • Stream the episodes in real-time or download them for later viewing.
With the second season's release date just around the corner, fans of the series can look forward to another round of soul-stirring music and intense drama.

First Published Date: 13 Dec, 12:34 IST
