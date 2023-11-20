Icon
BGMI A3 Royale Pass: Know when it's coming

BGMI is to release the A3 Royale Pass soon! Check out its rumoured date, rewards, theme, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 20 2023, 08:21 IST
BGMI
BGMI A3 Royale Pass is launching soon! Know what’s coming. (Unsplash)
BGMI A3 Royale Pass is launching soon! Know what’s coming. (Unsplash)

Battlegrounds Mobile India is known to bring unique themes and rewards to its game. The game recently announced the 2.8 update with the Zombie Edge theme and the A2 Royale Pass with exciting rewards which kept the player hooked. Now, BGMI is teasing the A3 Royale pass and it will be rolling it out soon to the game soon, It should make the players quite excited. Furthermore, rumours about the 2.9 update have also started to circulate which means we might hear about it soon too.

BGMI A3 Royale Pass

BGMI has started teasing the A3 Royale pass through their official Instagram post. They shared a post with a caption saying, “Something epic is coming Don't forget to check out the post tomorrow. “ Then, in the later post, the image said, “Freaky rewards dropping soon.” which indicates that the game might bring the Freakk Fiesta theme which may keep the Halloween theme for some more time now.

According to a Sportskeeda report, the BGMI A3 Royale Pass will begin on November 20 and it is expected to stay for eight long weeks in the game. As with other Royale Passes, A3 Royale Pass will also be divided into two sections which will be from ranks 1t to 50 and 51 to 100.

Additionally, it will be divided into Elite pass and Elite Plus pass which may cost players 720UC and 1920UC respectively.

With the A3 Royale Pass, players are expected to get rewards such as new sets, gun skin, emotes, helmets, and more. The rumoured rewards are Lunahowl Set, Steampunk Raider Parachute, Deadly Carnival M1014, Wing It Emote, Gutsy Lass Set, and much more. Therefore, brace yourself to experience the exciting new A3 Royale pass and its rewards.

BGMI will soon be announcing the release of the A3 Royale Pass. So, keep your eye on the game and level up to enjoy amazing new rewards. Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

First Published Date: 20 Nov, 08:21 IST
    Trending Gadgets

