BGMI hack: Gain a huge competitive advantage with these top guns

In the exciting world of BGMI, your skills and tactics can lead you to a glorious Chicken Dinner. But don't forget the importance of your weapons; they can make or break those intense moments. With a range of firearms to choose from, it's crucial to know which ones give you the upper hand. Let's explore the best guns in Battlegrounds Mobile India for 2023, sorted by their types.

M416

Leading our list is the M416, a favourite among many players. This versatile gun boasts high damage and a rapid firing rate, leaving opponents with little room to escape. Customise it with attachments like an extended magazine or vertical grip to enhance its performance. The M416 is effective for close and mid-range battles.

Groza

The Groza is a rare gem, found only in airdrops, making it a hot commodity. Its remarkable strengths include a blazing fire rate and substantial damage per bullet. Suitable for mid-range and close combat scenarios, its only drawback is a relatively slow reload time, but this can be mitigated with quickdraw magazines.

AKM

Don't underestimate the AKM, which packs a punch with its formidable damage output, on par with the Groza. While it has slightly more recoil, it remains a potent choice for close-quarters encounters. Though its fire rate is average, the raw damage it deals more than compensates. Mastering its recoil control can make the AKM a top-tier weapon for you.

AWM

For those with sniper ambitions, the AWM is a dream come true. It boasts an awe-inspiring 105 damage per shot, ensuring a one-shot kill with a headshot, regardless of the enemy's helmet level. It's the only sniper rifle that can penetrate a level 3 helmet in a single shot. However, this prized weapon is exceedingly rare, only found in air-drops.

In BGMI, your choice of firearms can be a game-changer. Whether you favour the versatility of the M416, the rarity of the Groza, the power of the AKM, or the precision of the AWM, knowing your weapon's strengths can give you the competitive edge needed to secure victory in this thrilling battleground.