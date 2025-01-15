Latest Tech News How To BGMI is bringing this Mahindra SUV in the game: How to get the new car

BGMI game will now show the new Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV in the game and will also give players a chance to win the real car.

BGMI game will now give you a feel of the new Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV. KRAFTON India andMahindra have announced an exciting partnership to bring Mahindra's electric SUV, theBE 6, into the immersive universe ofBATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). This pioneering alliance aims to engage India's vibrant, tech-savvy youth by offering an unparalleled gaming experience blending realism and automotive excellence.

Mahindra BE 6 Debuts in BGMI on 16th January 2025

Starting from16th January 2025, BGMI players will have the exclusive opportunity to interact with the sporty and performance-driven Mahindra BE 6 within the game. This integration promises to elevate gameplay by introducing a range of exciting, BE 6-inspired items. Players can unlock:

  • Stylish suits likeQuantum andChrono Charge
  • Gameplay tools such as theVolt Tracer Gun andNeon Drop BE 6 Parachute
  • Custom gear like theFlashvault BE 6 Backpack andSparkStrike Pan
Additionally, special in-game missions will reward players with exclusive items, includingMahindra Event Crates, unique gifts, and even a chance to win a real Mahindra BE 6 eSUV.

Seddharth Merrotra, Head of Business Development at KRAFTON India, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “This partnership marks a significant milestone in delivering immersive and localised experiences for Indian gamers. Mahindra, renowned for innovation, perfectly aligns with BGMI's futuristic and engaging world. Integrating the BE 6 into BGMI allows us to offer culturally relevant content and create unique engagement opportunities for players, setting a new standard in consumer interaction.”

Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Joint Managing Director of Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited, added, “At Mahindra, we are redefining electric mobility with the BE 6. Built on our revolutionary INGLO architecture and powered by MAIA, the world's fastest automotive mind, the BE 6 is designed for thrill-seekers and innovators. Our partnership with KRAFTON India brings this innovation to the virtual battleground of BGMI, merging automotive excellence with gaming to captivate India's dynamic, tech-savvy audience.”

How to win a real Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV

Taking this collaboration beyond the virtual realm, KRAFTON and Mahindra are offering a once-in-a-lifetime chance for gamers to win a real Mahindra BE 6 eSUV. To enter:

  1. Complete the Mahindra BE 6 Exchange Centre missions to collect “Nitro Wheel” and redeem the Mahindra Event Crate.
  2. Create a 10–30 second video showcasing the BE 6 in BGMI.
  3. Post the video on Instagram or YouTube, tagging BGMI and Mahindra Electric's official accounts and using the hashtags #BGMIxMahindra and #UnleashTheCharge.

One lucky participant will win the car. 

