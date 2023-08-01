Home How To BGMI Redeem Codes for August 1: Nab Prince Guard Crate items this way!

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 1: Nab Prince Guard Crate items this way!

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 1: BGMI players can get their hands on exclusive items from the Prince Guard Crate at a highly reduced price. You can also get in-game items for free with the help of BGMI redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 01 2023, 06:50 IST
BGMI
Redeem BGMI codes to get your hands on exciting freebies. Know how. (BGMI)
BGMI
Redeem BGMI codes to get your hands on exciting freebies. Know how. (BGMI)

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 1: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players have a limited-time opportunity to grab the Prince Guard crate at a highly reduced price! You can also get your hands on exclusive skins and other rewards at a highly discounted cost. The new Prince Guard Crate usually costs 60 UC. However, BGMI players have a limited window of opportunity to grab it for just 18 UC!

Prince Guard Crate: Details

With the Prince Guard Crate, BGMI players can get their hands on Crescent Prince Set, the Red Soldier Set, the Green Soldier Set, the Slayer Bear Head, the Prince Guard Parachute, the Prince Guard Backpack, and the Prince Guard Weapon Skin at a highly reduced price of just 18 UC. Do note that the discounted price is only valid for the first crate opening, and after that, it will revise to 60 UC. If you wish to gain multiple rewards, you can open this crate 10 times by spending just 540 UC.

Announcing the Prince Guard Crate, BGMI wrote on its official Instagram page, “18 UC? Yes, you heard it right! First open for Prince Guard crate at just 18 UC. Grab it before it is gone!”

BGMI Redeem codes for August 1

Redeem codes allow those gamers who do not want to purchase the in-game currency, ‘Unknown Cash' (UC), to buy items from the in-game store. BGMI offers redeem codes on a regular basis to its players which help unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more. Do note that these redeem codes are only valid for a limited time so you should grab them as soon as possible.

  • BOBR3IBMT
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U
  • KARZBZYTR
  • SD14G84FCC
  • RNUZBZ9QQ
  • TQIZBZ76F
  • SD16Z66XHH
  • S78FTU2XJ
  • LEVKIN1QPCZ
  • ZADROT5QLHP
  • TIFZBHZK4A

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Aug, 06:50 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
Looking for the best student laptop? Here are top 5 tips you should consider before buying one.
Top 5 tips to buy a laptop for college
Whatsapp
Whatsapp scams: 10 top tips to protect personal identity
Safari
Safari Browser Tips & Tricks For iPhone
iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets