BGMI Redeem Codes for August 1: Nab Prince Guard Crate items this way!

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 1: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players have a limited-time opportunity to grab the Prince Guard crate at a highly reduced price! You can also get your hands on exclusive skins and other rewards at a highly discounted cost. The new Prince Guard Crate usually costs 60 UC. However, BGMI players have a limited window of opportunity to grab it for just 18 UC!

Prince Guard Crate: Details

With the Prince Guard Crate, BGMI players can get their hands on Crescent Prince Set, the Red Soldier Set, the Green Soldier Set, the Slayer Bear Head, the Prince Guard Parachute, the Prince Guard Backpack, and the Prince Guard Weapon Skin at a highly reduced price of just 18 UC. Do note that the discounted price is only valid for the first crate opening, and after that, it will revise to 60 UC. If you wish to gain multiple rewards, you can open this crate 10 times by spending just 540 UC.

Announcing the Prince Guard Crate, BGMI wrote on its official Instagram page, “18 UC? Yes, you heard it right! First open for Prince Guard crate at just 18 UC. Grab it before it is gone!”

BGMI Redeem codes for August 1

Redeem codes allow those gamers who do not want to purchase the in-game currency, ‘Unknown Cash' (UC), to buy items from the in-game store. BGMI offers redeem codes on a regular basis to its players which help unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more. Do note that these redeem codes are only valid for a limited time so you should grab them as soon as possible.

BOBR3IBMT

GPHZDBTFZM24U

KARZBZYTR

SD14G84FCC

RNUZBZ9QQ

TQIZBZ76F

SD16Z66XHH

S78FTU2XJ

LEVKIN1QPCZ

ZADROT5QLHP

TIFZBHZK4A

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.