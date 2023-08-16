Home How To BGMI Redeem Codes for August 16: Know how to earn Chicken Dinner!

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 16: Want to earn the famous Winner Winner Chicken Dinner in BGMI? Check out the best tips on how to survive longer and win the game. You can also grab in-game freebies with BGMI redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 16 2023, 07:47 IST
BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for August 16: In Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), players must survive till the end to win the game and earn a ‘Winner Winner Chicken Dinner'. While having special weapons, grenades, and other in-game items can boost your chances of winning, knowing how to survive until the end and battle enemies is crucial. Check out the best tips to win a game in BGMI.

Best BGMI tips

Landing spots are one of the most crucial starting decisions you can make in BGMI. Avoid any central locations and choose places that are few houses where opponents can hide and shoot from. Whenever you land in an area, make sure to grab weapons, ammo, melee weapons, and other items as soon as possible as opponents will swarm you. Players should first gather maximum resources before heading into battle.

Seasoned BGMI players tend to stay within the safe zone to avoid being pinned down by their opponents. This will help you keep track of your opponent's moves while staying safe. Moreover, moving all the time is a skill that will take time for you to master, but once you do, you can progress really fast in the game. If you're playing with your squad, make sure not to wander off too far as you'll be susceptible to enemy attacks. A squad can help you take on a swarm of enemies and last until the end. You can also pick a vehicle to make traversal easy with your squad members.

Like other battle royale games such as Garena Free Fire, the developers of BGMI also release redeem codes on a regular basis, which players can use to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more. Check out BGMI redeem codes for August 16.

BGMI Redeem codes for August 16

  • SIWEST4YLXR
  • TIFZBHZK4A
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U
  • KARZBZYTR
  • JJCZCDZJ9U
  • UKUZBZGWF
  • RNUZBZ9QQ
  • PGHZDBTFZ95U
  • SD16Z66XHH
  • BMTCZBZMFS
  • DKJU5LMBPY
  • BBKTZEZET3

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

