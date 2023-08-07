BGMI Redeem Codes for August 7: Free cosmetic items up for grabs!

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 7: If you wish to make your character stand out from millions of other BGMI players, you can do so by applying cosmetic upgrades. While these upgrades will not give you any tactical advantage over your enemies, you can make your character stand out among millions of other players with unique character items. These items can also be purchased using UC from the in-game shop. However, if you're a new player and do not have a huge amount of in-game currency collected, you can also get cosmetic upgrades for free with BGMI redeem codes!

How to improve the K/D ratio in BGMI

If you want to become one of the top players in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), you must have a higher kill-to-death (K/D) ratio which will allow you to climb the leaderboard faster! To do this, you must actively look for other players and eliminate them, instead of just hiding in safe zones and waiting until the game is over. The higher the K/D ratio is, the better the player is. One of the easiest ways to do this is to eliminate the bots if you are in the lower levels.

Shoot them and get your K/D ratio as high as you can to ultimately become a pro-BGMI player!

Through BGMI redeem codes, players can get their hands on weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and other rewards. Do note that these redeem codes come with a time validity so you should grab them as soon as possible.

BGMI Redeem codes for August 7

FENKYU5ATPD

LEVKIN1QPCZ

ZADROT5QLHP

SIWEST4YLXR

BDNKUPRMF4

GPHZDBTFZM24U

KARZBZYTR

SD14G84FCC

JJCZCDZJ9U

VETREL2IMHX

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.