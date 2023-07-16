Home How To BGMI Redeem Codes for July 16: Free outfit, Drifter Set, and more - to grab it, just do THIS

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 16: Free outfit, Drifter Set, and more - to grab it, just do THIS

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 16: You have a chance to win exciting rewards such as a Free outfit, Drifter Set, and more with BGMI redeem codes today. Find the step-by-step guide below.

In a surprising turn of events, the immensely popular battle royale game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), is set to make a triumphant comeback in India. After a long wait since its ban last year, Krafton, the company behind BGMI, recently released an official statement expressing their gratitude to the Indian authorities for allowing them to resume operations.
BGMI Redeem Codes for July 16 are now out now! Here is what you may get. (BGMI)
BGMI Redeem Codes for July 16: To master your tactics in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), you need to take care of several aspects – from landing on a perfect map with high-rewarding zones, effective communication with the team to acquiring the right weapon according to needs. Each perfect step ensures triumph in every battle. But what else is crucial is to keep inventories intactand to enjoy your game whenever you can? Freebies, that is what.

Krafton's BGMI offers a chance to players to nab exciting freebies almost on a daily basis. This comes in the form of redeem codes. These provide players access to exclusive rewards and in-game items such as costumes, weapons, emotes, and more for free.

If you want these freebies to level up your game, we're here to assist you in obtaining them. However, it's crucial to keep in mind that these codes have limited validity periods, so it's important to act fast to take advantage of the benefits they offer. Here, you can find the BGMI codes, but make sure to refer to the step-by-step guide for unlocking these freebies without any errors. Enjoy the battle!

BGMI redeem codes for July 16

  • TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin
  • 5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin
  • KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit
  • JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan
  • UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks
  • TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit
  • RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
  • PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin
  • R89FPLM9S – Companion
  • BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
  • 5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free
  • TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle
  • BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set
  • SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
BGMI Redeem Codes for July 16: Earn free rewards

Step 1 - You will need to first visit the game's official website - https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.to earn the freebies and redeem BGMI free codes.

Step 2 - Following this, you will need to enter your Character ID, Redemption Code from the mentioned list, and the Verification Code in the marked fields.

Step 3 - Tap on Redeem and it will ask you to verify all the details. Click on the OK button to confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim the rewards.

Step 4 - It's done! The process of the BGMI Redemption code is successful. You will get your freebies soon! Keep playing, and keep winning!

