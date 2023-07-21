Home How To BGMI Redeem Codes for July 21: BGIS 2023 begins with The Grind!

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 21: BGIS 2023 begins with The Grind!

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 21: This year’s biggest BGMI tournament, with a prize pool of a whopping Rs. 2 crores, has begun! You can get your hands on cosmetic items free of cost with BGMI redeem codes. Know how to claim them.

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 21: All the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) teams in India are gearing up for this year's biggest contest yet, the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023. In anticipation of the tournament, The Grind has already begun with several teams in Groups 1 and 2 competing. On day 1, Numen Esports find themselves at the top position in Group 1 with a staggering 48 points on the board. In Group 2, Reckoning Esports performed even better with 57 points taking them to the summit of the group. Both these teams, along with several others have qualified for the next round.

Moreover, the distribution of the prize pool has also been revealed.

BGIS 2023 details

While it was previously known that BGIS 2023 would have a prize pool of a whopping Rs. 2 crores, its distribution was unknown. Now, Krafton has finally revealed the details. The tournament's top 16 teams as well as top players will be eligible to receive some reward. The team which wins BGIS 2023 will win a staggering sum of Rs. 75,00,000! The teams coming in second and third would stand to win Rs. 37,50,000 and Rs. 25,00,000 respectively.

Moving on to the individual prizes, the BGIS 2023 MVP will win Rs. 4,00,000 while the MVP will win Rs. 2,00,000. The MVP of the finals will earn Rs. 2,00,000. The IGL will also win a sum of Rs. 2,00,000.

Announcing BGIS 2023, BGMI wrote on its official Instagram handle, “The stage is set for India's biggest grassroot esports event! BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2023 is finally here. With a prize pool of INR 2,00,00,000 up for grabs, the competition is about to get fierce.”

Moving on to BGMI redeem codes, you can get your hands on weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and other rewards without paying anything. Check out BGMI redeem codes for July 21.

BGMI Redeem codes for July 21

  • SIWEST4YLXR
  • BDNKUPRMF4
  • FENKYU5ATPD
  • LEVKIN1QPCZ
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U
  • KARZBZYTR
  • SD14G84FCC
  • VETREL2IMHX
  • ZADROT5QLHP
  • BOBR3IBMTO

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

