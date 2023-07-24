BGMI Redeem Codes for July 24: New update coming soon! Grab freebies now

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 24: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players could be in for a great time as the game's next update is expected to be rolled out soon. Since the game made its comeback in India, it has gone from strength to strength with various events and tournaments, the latest of which is BGIS 2023. Moreover, the A1 Royal Pass is also set to arrive next month with Phantom-themed rewards. Now, reports claim that Krafton, the game's developer could roll out the next big update soon!

BGMI 2.6 update

TheBGMI 2.6 update is expected to bring several new in-game additions such as a themed mode, a new royal pass as well as changes to weapons. As per reports, the update could arrive in August, which will allow players to change the time of the day to Sunny, Dusk, and Night, according to their liking. Moreover, if you die early in the game, you will have the option to become a spectator and watch the rest of the match.

In terms of weapon changes, a new Full Auto Mode attachment is on the way where you can fire burst weapons like M16A4 in auto mode. Reports claim that players will be able to drive the Monster Truck in the Erangle map, while the UAZ with the open rooftop will be removed from this area. Apart from this, a convertible Mirado will also be added to the Erangle and Sanhok maps.

BGMI also offers redeem codes regularly to its players to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more. So, if you're interested in giving your character a cosmetic makeover or earning some free UC, check out the BGMI redeem codes for July 24.

BGMI Redeem codes for July 24

JM0GY87U5F0VE9JK

8KW0L536HEK6ZAJK

CUJF3N28F9WK97HG

GPHZDBTFZM24U

PGHZDBTFZ95U

BMTFZBZQNC

VETREL2IMHX

G1MU0RDFX1A5GDAK

0HNY3C5HZU4AGJ66

8XEC2KJ1KSMHJLUM

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.