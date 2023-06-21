BGMI Redeem Codes for June 21: Joy ride! Claim amazing Bugatti hypercars
BGMI Redeem Codes for June 21: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players are in for a treat as Krafton, the company behind the game, has announced a collaboration with luxury car manufacturer Bugatti! As part of this collaboration, BGMI players can get their hands on Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse and the Bugatti La Voiture Noire cars in the game. Moreover, a themed Bugatti ornament and parachute, along with secret colour themes are also on offer.
Apart from this, another BGMI tournament kicked off on June 20. Upthrust Esports ‘Challengers Showdown', powered by Loco, features 1000 open slots for teams to participate in, with a total prize pool of Rs. 10,00,000.
BGMI Redeem Codes for June 21
If you're interested in getting more BGMI in-game rewards for free, you can take advantage of the redeem codes that are issued for the game. BGMI offers Redeem Codes on a regular basis to its players to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more. Do note that these redeem codes are only valid for a limited time so you should grab them as soon as possible.
TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin
5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes
GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin
KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit
JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan
UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks
TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit
RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin
R89FPLM9S – Companion
BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle
BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set
SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
BGMI Redeem Codes for June 21: How to grab free rewards
Step 1:
To claim the freebies and redeem BGMI free codes, you will need to first visit the game's official website - https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.
Step 2:
After that, you will need to enter your Character ID, Redemption Code from the mentioned list, and the Verification Code in the marked fields.
Step 3:
Tap on Redeem and it will ask you to verify all the details. Click on the OK button to confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim the rewards.
Step 4:
And it's done! The process of the BGMI Redemption code is successful. You will get your freebies soon! Keep playing, and keep winning!
