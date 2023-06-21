BGMI Redeem Codes for June 21: Joy ride! Claim amazing Bugatti hypercars

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 21: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players are in for a treat as Krafton, the company behind the game, has announced a collaboration with luxury car manufacturer Bugatti! As part of this collaboration, BGMI players can get their hands on Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse and the Bugatti La Voiture Noire cars in the game. Moreover, a themed Bugatti ornament and parachute, along with secret colour themes are also on offer.

Apart from this, another BGMI tournament kicked off on June 20. Upthrust Esports ‘Challengers Showdown', powered by Loco, features 1000 open slots for teams to participate in, with a total prize pool of Rs. 10,00,000.

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 21

If you're interested in getting more BGMI in-game rewards for free, you can take advantage of the redeem codes that are issued for the game. BGMI offers Redeem Codes on a regular basis to its players to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more. Do note that these redeem codes are only valid for a limited time so you should grab them as soon as possible.

TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin

5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes

GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin

KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit

JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan

UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks

TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin

R89FPLM9S – Companion

BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free

TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle

BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set

SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 21: How to grab free rewards

Step 1:

To claim the freebies and redeem BGMI free codes, you will need to first visit the game's official website - https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Step 2:

After that, you will need to enter your Character ID, Redemption Code from the mentioned list, and the Verification Code in the marked fields.

Step 3:

Tap on Redeem and it will ask you to verify all the details. Click on the OK button to confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim the rewards.

Step 4:

And it's done! The process of the BGMI Redemption code is successful. You will get your freebies soon! Keep playing, and keep winning!