BGMI Redeem Codes for June 23: Bugatti hypercars for free! Just do this
BGMI Redeem Codes for June 23: BGMI players can get a gameplay boost in the form of two new Bugatti cars, in addition to daily redeem codes. Know how to redeem them.
BGMI Redeem Codes for June 23: In a thrilling collaboration, Bugatti makes its way into Battlegrounds Mobile India with the 'Speed Drift' event. Do you want to join the action? You can simply visit the event section within the game and swipe right, unlocking a whole new gaming experience. Krafton has announced a partnership with the luxury brand Bugatti to bring two Veyron cars, Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse and Bugatti La Voiture Noire to the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) game.
BGMI Redeem Codes
Like other battle royale games such as Garena Free Fire, the developers of BGMI also release redeem codes on a regular basis, which players can use to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits, and many more.
BGMI's in-game currency is known as ‘Unknown Cash' (UC), which can be used to buy items from the in-game store. BGMI redeemable codes are applicable on a variety of items from a simple congratulatory chicken to gun and parachute skins. Here's how you can redeem codes in Battlegrounds Mobile India to purchase in-game items.
BGMI Redeem Codes for June 23
TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin
5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes
GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin
KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit
JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan
UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks
TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit
RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin
R89FPLM9S – Companion
BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free
TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle
BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set
SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
How to grab rewards through BGMI Redeem Codes
Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID
Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided
Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.
Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.
