BGMI Redeem Codes for June 23: Bugatti hypercars for free! Just do this

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 23: BGMI players can get a gameplay boost in the form of two new Bugatti cars, in addition to daily redeem codes. Know how to redeem them.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 23 2023, 07:20 IST
BGMI redeem codes to give players exciting free rewards. (Krafton)
BGMI redeem codes to give players exciting free rewards. (Krafton)

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 23: In a thrilling collaboration, Bugatti makes its way into Battlegrounds Mobile India with the 'Speed Drift' event. Do you want to join the action? You can simply visit the event section within the game and swipe right, unlocking a whole new gaming experience. Krafton has announced a partnership with the luxury brand Bugatti to bring two Veyron cars, Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse and Bugatti La Voiture Noire to the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) game.

BGMI Redeem Codes

Like other battle royale games such as Garena Free Fire, the developers of BGMI also release redeem codes on a regular basis, which players can use to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits, and many more.

BGMI's in-game currency is known as ‘Unknown Cash' (UC), which can be used to buy items from the in-game store. BGMI redeemable codes are applicable on a variety of items from a simple congratulatory chicken to gun and parachute skins. Here's how you can redeem codes in Battlegrounds Mobile India to purchase in-game items.

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 23

TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin

5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes

GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin

KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit

JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan

UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks

TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin

R89FPLM9S – Companion

BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free

TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle

BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set

SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

How to grab rewards through BGMI Redeem Codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

First Published Date: 23 Jun, 07:20 IST
