BGMI Redeem Codes for June 24: Get emotes, weapons and outfits for free!

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 24: Grab the latest set of redeem codes for BGMI and unlock a bunch of exciting rewards! Check the step-by-step guide here.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 24 2023, 08:49 IST
BGMI Redeem Codes for June 24 are now live. (BGMI)
BGMI Redeem Codes for June 24 are now live.

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 24: It's the weekend and that means bringing your friends together and playing a long session of BGMI. You can improve your strategy, show off your skills, and grind some wins to push your rankings. But what if we told you that you could do all of that while looking good and impressing your friends with premium items that they cannot get their hands on? No, we are not kidding. All you need to do is to use these redeem codes and grab these cool rewards. This way you do not have to spend your money to get stunning outfits, weapons, vehicles, and more. Check out how to do so.

BGMI Redeem Codes today, June 24

If you're interested in getting more BGMI in-game rewards for free, you can take advantage of the redeem codes that are issued for the game. BGMI offers Redeem Codes on a regular basis to its players to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more. Do note that these redeem codes are only valid for a limited time so you should grab them as soon as possible.

BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!

TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin

5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes

GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin

KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit

JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan

UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks

TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin

R89FPLM9S – Companion

BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free

TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle

BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set

SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 24: How to grab free rewards

Step 1: To claim the freebies and redeem BGMI free codes, you will need to first visit the game's official website - https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Step 2: After that, you will need to enter your Character ID, Redemption Code from the mentioned list, and the Verification Code in the marked fields.

Step 3: Tap on Redeem and it will ask you to verify all the details. Click on the OK button to confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim the rewards.

Step 4: And it's done! The process of the BGMI Redemption code is successful. You will get your freebies soon! Keep playing, and keep winning!

First Published Date: 24 Jun, 07:13 IST
