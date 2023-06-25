Home How To BGMI Redeem Codes for June 25: A huge number of exciting rewards now available for free

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 25: A huge number of exciting rewards now available for free

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 25: Get access to a plethora of thrilling rewards with BGMI redeem codes. Find the comprehensive guide below for easy step-by-step instructions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 25 2023, 07:36 IST
How to Fix Low FPS in BGMI: Fix Lag and Glitches - Boost Gaming Experience
Hindustan Time Tech
Ever wondered how to fix the low FPS problem while playing BGMI on the phone? This video is going to share with you a valuable set of tips! Being a mobile shooter, higher FPS (frames per second) is always beneficial while playing BGMI and there are various ways to increase your current frame rate. Let’s dive straight in? Here’s how to Fix Low FPS in BGMI.
BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for June 25 are now live! Grab the exciting rewards now. (BGMI)
BGMI
Watch Video
BGMI Redeem Codes for June 25 are now live! Grab the exciting rewards now. (BGMI)

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 25: To boost their performance, BGMI fans need to get the latest weapons and have a great strategy. That is the best way to fight and win. But that is easier said than done. Because the going is tough out there as the rivals are strong and quick too. So, what can you do? You can redeem these free codes and get a huge boost in firepower and this will increase your chances of winning each and every time. So, do you think it is your lucky day? Find out!

BGMI provides Redeem codes to players that grants access to a plethora of interesting rewards and enticing freebies. These rewards encompass a wide range of items, including weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC (Unknown Cash), and much more. It's important to bear in mind that these redeem codes have an expiry date! That means you need to swiftly grab them to avail their benefits.

If you're interested in getting more BGMI in-game rewards for free, act now! Find out the latest redeem codes for BGMI to unlock several benefits.

BGMI Redeem code today, June 25

  • LEVKIN1QPCZ- Racer Set (Gold)
  • ZADROT5QLHP- Stealth Brigade Set
  • ZADROT5QLHP – Stealth Brigade Set
  • SIWEST4YLXR- Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
  • JJCZCDZJ9U- Golden Pan
  • VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set
  • MIDASBUY–COM – Free rename card
  • VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set
  • TIFZBHZK4A- Legendary Outfit
  • BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)
  • KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
  • SD14G84FCC- AKM Skin
  • RNUZBZ9QQ- Outfit
  • TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin
  • SD16Z66XHH- SCAR-L Gun Skin
  • R89FPLM9S- Free Companion
  • S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)
  • PGHZDBTFZ95U- M416 Skin ( First 5000 users)
  • UKUZBZGWF- Free Fireworks
  • 5FG10D33- Falcon
  • 5FG10D33- Outfit
  • BMTCZBZMFS- Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 25: How to grab free rewards

Step 1:

To claim the freebies and redeem BGMI free codes, you will need to first visit the game’s official website - https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem. 
Step 2:

After that, you will need to enter your Character ID, Redemption Code from the mentioned list, and the Verification Code in the marked fields.
Step 3:

Tap on Redeem and it will ask you to verify all the details. Click on the OK button to confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim the rewards.
Step 4:

And it’s done! The process of the BGMI Redemption code is successful. You will get your freebies soon! Keep playing, and keep winning! 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Jun, 06:10 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Good news for gamers! Microsoft vows to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on Sony PlayStation consoles
Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai
India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund
Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention
Microsoft
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets