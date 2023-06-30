Home How To BGMI Redeem Codes for June 30: Use redeem codes and get ‘Chicken Dinner’!

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 30: Use redeem codes and get 'Chicken Dinner'!

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 30: Want to become a Pro in Battlegrounds Mobile India? There are some great tips that you can follow. Also check out the BGMI redeem codes through which you can grab amazing freebies!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 30 2023, 07:06 IST
Redeem BGMI codes to get your hands on exciting freebies. Know how. (BGMI)
Redeem BGMI codes to get your hands on exciting freebies. Know how. (BGMI)

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 30: To succeed in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and win ‘Chicken Dinner', make sure to grab weapons, ammo, melee weapons, and other items as soon as you land. This will enable you to fight until the end without worrying about med kits and ammo. Moreover, avoid any central locations or hot zones, and choose places that are few houses where opponents can hide and shoot from. Seasoned BGMI players tend to stay within the safe zone to avoid being pinned down by their opponents. This will help you keep track of your opponent's moves while staying safe.

If you're playing in a team, make sure not to wander off too far as you'll be susceptible to enemy attacks. All these tips can help you become the winner in the game!

BGMI Redeem codes for June 30

If you want to cosmetic upgrades in the game, you can take advantage of BGMI redeem codes. While these will not give you any tactical advantage over your enemies, you can make your character stand out with unique skins. Moreover, it is a great way of showing off your team by wearing the same colours. While you can purchase cosmetic upgrades using UC, the in-game currency can become scarce, especially if you're progressing slowly. Therefore, redeem codes are a great way to get your hands on weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC and other rewards. Do note that these redeem codes are only valid for a limited time so you should grab them as soon as possible.

  1. GPHZDBTFZM24U
  2. KARZBZYTR
  3. SD14G84FCC
  4. RNUZBZ9QQ
  5. TQIZBZ76F
  6. SD16Z66XHH
  7. S78FTU2XJ
  8. LEVKIN1QPCZ
  9. ZADROT5QLHP
  10. TIFZBHZK4A
  11. DKJU9GTDSM

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

First Published Date: 30 Jun, 07:06 IST
