BGMI Redeem Codes for September 5: Know how to get the Amplifire Set and amazing freebies

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 05 2023, 07:38 IST
Redeem BGMI codes to get your hands on exciting freebies. Know how. (BGMI)
BGMI Redeem Codes for September 5: With Battleground Mobile India securing a permanent place in the Indian market, many players have gotten a sense of relief as now they will not have to go through the ban process again. However, players also need to keep in mind that the government will keep an eye on the game and will conduct regular checks for safety purposes. Apart from this, BGMI has introduced a new outfit called the “Amplifire Set” that will make your character more stylish. Know how to grab the outfit.

BGMI Amplifire Set

BGMI from its official Instagram account posted an image showcasing the new and exciting Amplifier Set. The post said, “Get ready for some boom baam in the Battlegrounds! Grab the Amplifire Set today!” The set is available at 60 UC off (the in-game currency). Users can grab the outfit by opening crates 10 times.

Additionally, players can also win exciting freebies such as gun skin, outfits, weapons, vehicles, emotes, and more. Just you the below-given redemption code and get amazing rewards without spacing any in-game money. These can be immediately utilised in the game. However, note that these codes are only available for a few hours, so, redeem them in time to enjoy their benefits.

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 5

  • BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!
  • TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin
  • 5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin
  • KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit
  • JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan
  • UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks
  • TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit
  • RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
  • PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin
  • R89FPLM9S – Companion
  • BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
  • 5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free
  • TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle
  • BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set
  • SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
  • RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the officialBGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

First Published Date: 05 Sep, 07:38 IST
