BGMI Redeem Codes for September 5: Know how to get the Amplifire Set and amazing freebies

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 5: With Battleground Mobile India securing a permanent place in the Indian market, many players have gotten a sense of relief as now they will not have to go through the ban process again. However, players also need to keep in mind that the government will keep an eye on the game and will conduct regular checks for safety purposes. Apart from this, BGMI has introduced a new outfit called the “Amplifire Set” that will make your character more stylish. Know how to grab the outfit.

BGMI Amplifire Set

BGMI from its official Instagram account posted an image showcasing the new and exciting Amplifier Set. The post said, “Get ready for some boom baam in the Battlegrounds! Grab the Amplifire Set today!” The set is available at 60 UC off (the in-game currency). Users can grab the outfit by opening crates 10 times.

Additionally, players can also win exciting freebies such as gun skin, outfits, weapons, vehicles, emotes, and more. Just you the below-given redemption code and get amazing rewards without spacing any in-game money. These can be immediately utilised in the game. However, note that these codes are only available for a few hours, so, redeem them in time to enjoy their benefits.

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 5

BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!

TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin

5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes

GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin

KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit

JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan

UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks

TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin

R89FPLM9S – Companion

BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle

BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set

SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the officialBGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.