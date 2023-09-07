Home How To BGMI Redeem Codes for September 7: Grab the freebies and check out these smart tips

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 7: Grab the freebies and check out these smart tips

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 07 2023, 07:53 IST
BGMI Redeem codes for September 7: Recently BGMI revealed a collaboration with famous Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh- he will be the new brand ambassador of the game and a special video was used to make the announcement. The game has assured players that it will bring more engaging and exciting gameplay with new partnerships. With new changes, make sure your skills are as sharp and for that, here are some tips that will strengthen your game.

Smart BGMI tips

If you are someone who is looking to become a pro player and strengthen your gameplay, follow the tips below:

1. If you prefer to be a lone warrior, but always end up dying early in the game, then you must consider communicating with your team member in a much better way. Playing together can help you kill the maximum number of enemies and win the 'Chicken dinner' easily.

2. Spectate the game zone very carefully, always stay under the white circle. Once you get hold of how the zone game works, you will be able to start predicting in a much more insightful way.

3. Keep enough supplies in your backpack. Make sure you have enough ammo, health kit, booster drinks, painkillers, grenades, and more to keep your health intact in the game to last till the end.

BGMI Redeem codes for September 7

  • BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!
  • TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin
  • 5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin
  • KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit
  • JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan
  • UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks
  • TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit
  • RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
  • PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin
  • R89FPLM9S – Companion
  • BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
  • 5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free
  • TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle
  • BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set
  • SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
  • RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

First Published Date: 07 Sep, 07:52 IST
