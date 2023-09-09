Home How To BGMI Redeem Codes for September 9: BGMI's UC Station event returns with exciting rewards

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 9: BGMI's UC Station event returns with exciting rewards

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 9: BGMI's September event brings back the exciting UC Station Event, offering rewards and in-game goodies for all players.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 09 2023, 06:48 IST
BGMI
Redeem BGMI codes to get your hands on exciting freebies. Know how. (BGMI YouTube)
BGMI
Redeem BGMI codes to get your hands on exciting freebies. Know how. (BGMI YouTube)

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 9: In September, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has a special event called the UC Station. Yes, it's back! This event lets you use in-game money called UC (Unknown Cash) to have a lot of fun in BGMI. At the UC Station Event, you can get some really cool stuff in the game and more. It doesn't matter if you're a pro or just starting out in BGMI, this event is for everyone. Fun time is guaranteed for all!

Do remember that the UC Station event is already happening in BGMI, but it will end on September 16, 2023, at 5:29 A.M. IST.

Here's how to join the UC Station Event:

1. Open BGMI and log in.

2. Look for notifications in the game about the UC Station Event.

3. You'll see a spinning wheel or something similar.

4. Click the "Spin" button to start playing.

5. You'll get some in-game money called "Purchase Amount" and also a "Bonus Amount" when you spin the wheel.

Moving on to BGMI redeem codes, you can get your hands on weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and other rewards without paying anything. Check out BGMI redeem codes for September 9.

BGMI Redeem codes for September 9

  • LEVKIN1QPCZ
  • ZADROT5QLHP
  • ZADROT5QLHP
  • SIWEST4YLXR
  • JJCZCDZJ9U
  • VETREL2IMHX
  • VETREL2IMHX
  • TIFZBHZK4A
  • BOBR3IBMT
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U
  • KARZBZYTR
  • SD14G84FCC
  • RNUZBZ9QQ
  • TQIZBZ76F
  • SD16Z66XHH
  • R89FPLM9S
  • S78FTU2XJ
  • PGHZDBTFZ95U
  • UKUZBZGWF
  • 5FG10D33
  • UCBYSD600
  • DKJU9GTDSM

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Sep, 06:48 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Move to iOS
Switching to iPhone 15 soon? Here's how to transfer data from Android hassle-free
Android smartphone
Alert! Zero-day vulnerability puts millions at risk; Update your Android smartphone NOW!
top 5 smartphones to be launched
How to stop iPhone apps from tracking your location
WhatsApp
Now, share WhatsApp HD photos and videos with ease as Meta rolls out big update
iOS 16
iPhone physical buttons not working? Know how to restart or turn off handset

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
Dynamic Island vs Notch: The iPhone needs to let go of one and the answer is clear
Sundar Pichai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai pens heartfelt memo ahead of Google’s 25th anniversary; read full letter
iPhone 14 Pro
Future "iPhone Ultra" could support Vision Pro Headset features
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience

Trending Stories

iPhone 15
Apple 2023 event: iPhone 15 Pro unlikely to get a price hike, will start at $999, says tipster
iPhone 15
Should you buy iPhone 15 on launch or is iPhone 13 good enough?
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro coming to India? Here's what to expect
iPhone 15
iPhone 15: This ONE thing can make or break Apple’s base model smartphone
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 15 Plus camera: Leaks say massive upgrade coming
keep up with tech

Gaming

Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
Starfield
Microsoft gambles big on Hollywood-esque 'Starfield' video game

    Trending News

    Apple 2023 event: iPhone 15 Pro unlikely to get a price hike, will start at $999, says tipster
    iPhone 15
    Should you buy iPhone 15 on launch or is iPhone 13 good enough?
    iPhone 15
    Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro coming to India? Here's what to expect
    Google Pixel 8
    iPhone 15: This ONE thing can make or break Apple’s base model smartphone
    iPhone 15
    iPhone 15 Plus camera: Leaks say massive upgrade coming
    iPhone 15 Pro Max

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets