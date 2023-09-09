BGMI Redeem Codes for September 9: BGMI's UC Station event returns with exciting rewards

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 9: In September, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has a special event called the UC Station. Yes, it's back! This event lets you use in-game money called UC (Unknown Cash) to have a lot of fun in BGMI. At the UC Station Event, you can get some really cool stuff in the game and more. It doesn't matter if you're a pro or just starting out in BGMI, this event is for everyone. Fun time is guaranteed for all!

Do remember that the UC Station event is already happening in BGMI, but it will end on September 16, 2023, at 5:29 A.M. IST.

Here's how to join the UC Station Event:

1. Open BGMI and log in.

2. Look for notifications in the game about the UC Station Event.

3. You'll see a spinning wheel or something similar.

4. Click the "Spin" button to start playing.

5. You'll get some in-game money called "Purchase Amount" and also a "Bonus Amount" when you spin the wheel.

Moving on to BGMI redeem codes, you can get your hands on weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and other rewards without paying anything. Check out BGMI redeem codes for September 9.

BGMI Redeem codes for September 9

LEVKIN1QPCZ

ZADROT5QLHP

SIWEST4YLXR

JJCZCDZJ9U

VETREL2IMHX

TIFZBHZK4A

BOBR3IBMT

GPHZDBTFZM24U

KARZBZYTR

SD14G84FCC

RNUZBZ9QQ

TQIZBZ76F

SD16Z66XHH

R89FPLM9S

S78FTU2XJ

PGHZDBTFZ95U

UKUZBZGWF

5FG10D33

UCBYSD600

DKJU9GTDSM

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.