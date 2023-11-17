BGMI tips: Avoid these common mistakes to master the gameplay

Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most popular Battle Royale games. Players love to immerse themselves in the battlefield and play an intense match with their squad. This year, BGMI finally made a comeback and ever since, the game has been through several changes with new events, rewards, and maps. The game is also teasing a few tweaks to the Erangel map.

If you are someone who just started playing BGMI or struggling to get the chicken dinner, then you might be making these common mistakes that every player makes once in a while. If you want to start your winning streak, then check out the BGMI tips below.

BGMI tips to avoid common mistakes

The game is all about managing time and resources. However, various players ignore the timer below the map and move mindlessly. Therefore, make sure to manage time in the game efficiently and collect enough supplies to avoid end-moment chaos.

While playing in a squad, many teams do not strategize or play together. A lack of communication can affect your entire squad in trouble. Therefore, maintain frequent communication and plan your every move.

While mistakes are evident and we all can land in a tense situations sometimes, it is always necessary to work on the mistakes and never repeat them.

One of the common mistakes by players is not reading the map properly. Having map awareness is the utmost priority as it helps you predict zones which will enable you to strategize accordingly.

Choice of weapon is also important, therefore, one must be equipped with long-range and a short-range guns to kill enemies from any distance.

Lastly, do not go to high-risk locations mindlessly, play safe and smartly to avoid getting killed early.

Try and integrate the above-mentioned tips to avoid making common mistakes that every player makes once in a while. Once you get hold of the game, you will be able to improve your gaming skills in the BGMI battlefield. Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

