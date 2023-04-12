Bholaa to be Released on Amazon Prime Video: Know When to Watch Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer movie on OTT

These days, a movie that is generating a lot of buzz on social media is Bholaa. The action-adventure film has won the hearts of both viewers and critics alike for its action sequences and mass appeal. Starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the film is now nearing the end of its theatrical run and will soon be available to watch online. And the best part is, Amazon Prime Videos has already picked up the rights to this film. So, if you are among those who are waiting in anticipation to watch this film from the comfort of their home, know when you can expect to watch it online.

Bholaa OTT release: Details

Bholaa is a Hindi-language action-adventure film directed by Ajay Devgn and jointly produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films, and Dream Warrior Pictures. The film is a remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi which starred Karthik Sivakumar in the lead role.

The film revolves around an ex-convict who wants to meet his daughter after ten years of imprisonment. But his journey will not be this easy. He first has to complete the dangerous task of transporting a truck full of poisoned cops to the hospital. But while he attempts to do so, criminals will prevent him from reaching his destination. What is the bigger conspiracy around all of this? That's what the movie answers.

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Gajraj Rao, Vineet Kumar in main roles as well as Amala Paul, Abhishek Bachchan and Raai Laxmi in cameo roles.

The trailer of the film was posted by Ajay Devgn Ffilms on YouTube and it has garnered more than 51 million views, 530,000 likes and over 51000 comments.

Bholaa OTT release: Where to watch

Amazon Prime Videos has acquired the digital rights to the film and will be streaming it on its platform. So, if you are interested in watching the movie, you will need a subscription to it.

Bholaa OTT release: When to watch

While the official date of release is not known at the moment, some reports have claimed that the film will make its digital debut in the first week of May 2023.