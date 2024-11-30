Latest Tech News How To Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release: When will the movie release online and how to watch

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release: When and where can you watch the Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan starrer hit movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 online? All details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 30 2024, 16:31 IST
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, continues to dominate conversations in the entertainment world. Since its theatrical release on 1st November 2024, the horror-comedy has been a blockbuster, raking in an impressive 250.10 crore at the box office. With its unique blend of humour, horror, and drama, the film has struck a chord with audiences nationwide.

As fans celebrate the cinematic success, they can now look forward to its arrival on digital platforms. The highly anticipated film is set to make its OTT debut in January 2025, giving audiences a chance to relive the thrill from the comfort of their homes.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release: Cast and Storyline

Helmed by acclaimed director Anees Bazmee, the third instalment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise brings together a stellar cast. Kartik Aaryan reprises his role as Rooh Baba, joined by Tripti Dimri as Meera, Vidya Balan as the enigmatic Manjulika, Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

The plot dives deeper into the supernatural, with Rooh Baba investigating eerie paranormal activities tied to Manjulika's haunting legacy. The film not only unravels spine-chilling secrets but also introduces a heartfelt romantic angle between Rooh Baba and Meera, offering an emotional touch to the gripping narrative.

With its signature mix of suspense, humour, and fresh twists, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ensures fans remain engaged throughout.

When and Where to Watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Online

While fans eagerly await the OTT release, they'll need to exercise a bit of patience. Netflix is set to premiere the film in early January 2025. Initially rumoured for a December release, the date has now shifted, though the exact day is yet to be confirmed.

For cinephiles, this news comes as a perfect start to the new year, offering the chance to stream one of 2024's biggest hits. With Netflix hosting the film, audiences worldwide can enjoy this horror-comedy extravaganza from their screens.

OTT releases this week

In addition to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, OTT enthusiasts can explore platforms like OTTplay, which offers access to 37 streaming services and 500+ live TV channels at just 149. From blockbuster films to live TV, it's your gateway to endless entertainment.

Mark your calendars and prepare for laughs, chills, and unforgettable performances with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

First Published Date: 30 Nov, 16:31 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets