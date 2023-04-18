Home How To Bloody Daddy OTT release: When, Where to Watch Shahid Kapoor action-thriller film online

Bloody Daddy OTT release: When, Where to Watch Shahid Kapoor action-thriller film online

Bloody Daddy OTT release: The Shahid Kapoor film is close to its digital exclusive release. Know when and where to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 18 2023, 17:43 IST
Know all about Bloody Daddy OTT release. (JioStudios YouTube)
Know all about Bloody Daddy OTT release. (JioStudios YouTube)

Shahid Kapoor is among a small group of actors who are known for their range and versatility. Just in recent years, he has played the role of a disgruntled lover in Kabir Singh, a struggling father in Jersey, and a criminal in Farzi. And after all this, he is set to play the role of a mafioso in an action-packed film. And if you too are excited to see the new avatar of Shahid Kapoor, then check out when and where to watch Bloody Daddy OTT release. The best part about the film is that it is digital exclusive, so you don't have to wait for it to go out of theaters to watch it online.

Bloody Daddy OTT release: Details

Not a lot is known about the film at the moment as things are being kept under the wrap. We do know that the film is a Hindi-language action thriller film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Jio Studios. It is a remake of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche.

The film revolves around a cop who finds himself in the middle of a drug cartel. And to save an important member of his family, he must find a way that goes through a lot of violence and deaths.

The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia, Vivan Bhathena, and others.

A teaser of the movie was posted on YouTube by JioStudios four days ago and in just a short period of time, the film has amassed more than 8.7 million views, 77000 likes, and over 4900 comments. The film has also created quite a buzz among social media platforms.

Speaking about his time during the shooting of the film, Kapoor revealed in an event, “It was a lot of fun. I had a great time doing an action film, I really enjoyed working with Ali. He understands the genre very well. The dilemma now is that if you're doing something of this scale, on OTT, what do you do on the big screen? So we have to figure that out”.

Bloody Daddy OTT release: When to watch

According to reports, the action-entertainer film will be streaming starting June 9. So, you will be able to watch it from the comfort of your home on a Friday, a little over a month from now.

Bloody Daddy OTT release: Where to watch

Since the film is produced by Jio Studios, it will be streamed on Jio Cinema exclusively.

First Published Date: 18 Apr, 17:43 IST
