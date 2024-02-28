 Blue Star OTT release: Know when and where to watch Ashok Selvan's cricket-based film online | How-to
Home How To Blue Star OTT release: Know when and where to watch Ashok Selvan's cricket-based film online

Blue Star OTT release: Know when and where to watch Ashok Selvan's cricket-based film online

Blue Star OTT release: Check when and where to watch this political cricket drama featuring Ashok Selvan online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 28 2024, 14:59 IST
Abraham Ozler OTT release delayed; Know where you may get to watch this thriller online
Blue Star OTT release
1/5 Earlier, Abraham Ozler OTT release date was slated as February 9, however, later the reports claimed that the film would be available on  Disney+ Hotstar on February 16, 2024. Now, it seems like the film's OTT release date has been revised for later. (Nerambokku/ YouTube)
Blue Star OTT release
2/5 According to some reports, the Abraham Ozler OTT rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video, therefore, we may see Jayaram’s psychological thriller soon on the online platform. Note that there has been no confirmation about the date or the OTT platform that it will be featured on as of now. (Nerambokku/ YouTube)
Blue Star OTT release
3/5 Abraham Ozler made a theatrical debut on 11 January 2024 and now fans have been eagerly waiting for the film to release on the OTT platform so they can watch the action online from the comfort of their homes. Now, with two delays, it looks like the film will take some time to hit the OTT platforms. (Nerambokku/ YouTube)
Blue Star OTT release
4/5 Abraham Ozler is made by Midhun Manuel Thomas and written by Dr Randheer Krishnan. The film stars famous Mollywood actors such as Jayaram, Mammootty, Anoop Menon, Anaswara Rajan, Arjun Ashokan, Jagadish, and others in the supporting roles. (Nerambokku/ YouTube)
Blue Star OTT release
5/5 However, expectations are that the Abraham Ozler OTT release date will be announced soon. Till then we will have to wait to see how this new crime drama unfolds with Jayaram leading the film.  (Nerambokku/ YouTube)
Blue Star OTT release
View all Images
Blue Star OTT release date is out. Know when and where to stream online. (Think Music India)

Blue Star OTT release: Nowadays, several filmmakers are creating biopics and documentaries around sensational sports. Audiences have also shown their immense support and interest in watching the real struggles of players. If you are someone who likes to watch such films then Ashok Selvan's cricket-based film Blue Star is set to make an OTT release soon. While it is a fictional drama, you will enjoy watching the cricket rivalry showcased in it along with how the lead players become foes to friends. Know more about Blue Star OTT release date here.

Blue Star OTT release: Cast, plot, more

The Blue Star is a Tamil language Cricket film directed by S. Jayakumar and produced under the Neelam Productions banner. The film stars Ashok Selvan and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in the leading roles. It also features Keerthi Pandian, Dhivya Duraisamy, Bagavathi Perumal, and more in the supporting roles. Blue Star first made its theatrical debut on January 25, 2024, and received quite a good review with 7.7 IMDB ratings.

Blue Star revolves around Arakkonam and the two cricket rivals from different castes and classes. Ashok Selvan is playing the role of Ranjith, a Dalit Christian and Shanthanu as Rajesh, a Hindu player. If you are someone who likes to watch sports-based films then you must add Blue Star to your watchlist as it will keep you hooked throughout the end of the film. And the good news is that the film will soon make its OTT debut. Know more about Blue Star OTT release date and platform here.

Blue Star OTT release: When and where to watch the film online

According to the OTT play report, Blue Star is set to make its OTT debut on February 29, 2024, on a streaming platform called Tentkotta. However, it is also rumored to stream on Amazon Prime Video, however, the official release date is not revealed by the platform yet. Watch this Tamil film over the weekend with your friends and family.

Also, read other top stories today:

NYT Misleading? OpenAI has asked a judge to dismiss parts of the New York Times' copyright lawsuit against it, arguing that the newspaper "hacked" its chatbot ChatGPT and other AI systems to generate misleading evidence for the case. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

SMS fraud, or "smishing", is on the rise in many countries. This is a challenge for telecom operators who are meeting at the Mobile World Congress (MWC). An average of between 300,000 to 400,000 SMS attacks take place every day! Read all about it here.

Google vs Microsoft! Alphabet's Google Cloud ramped up its criticism of Microsoft's cloud computing practices, saying its rival is seeking a monopoly that would harm the development of emerging technologies such as generative artificial intelligence. Know what the accusations are all about here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Feb, 14:59 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak sparks excitement with anticipation of revived fan favourite basketball mini-game
GTA 6
Anita Ward's 'Ring My Bell' sparks GTA 6 soundtrack speculation with Spotify cover image update
GTA 6
PlayStation 5 Pro may boost GTA 6 performance; Leak suggests improved framerates
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 sparks release buzz! Know when Rockstar Games may roll it out
Lady Gaga
Fortnite Festival Season 2 brings Lady Gaga to the stage! New instruments, jam tracks coming too

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets