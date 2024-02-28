Blue Star OTT release: Know when and where to watch Ashok Selvan's cricket-based film online

Blue Star OTT release: Nowadays, several filmmakers are creating biopics and documentaries around sensational sports. Audiences have also shown their immense support and interest in watching the real struggles of players. If you are someone who likes to watch such films then Ashok Selvan's cricket-based film Blue Star is set to make an OTT release soon. While it is a fictional drama, you will enjoy watching the cricket rivalry showcased in it along with how the lead players become foes to friends. Know more about Blue Star OTT release date here.

Blue Star OTT release: Cast, plot, more

The Blue Star is a Tamil language Cricket film directed by S. Jayakumar and produced under the Neelam Productions banner. The film stars Ashok Selvan and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in the leading roles. It also features Keerthi Pandian, Dhivya Duraisamy, Bagavathi Perumal, and more in the supporting roles. Blue Star first made its theatrical debut on January 25, 2024, and received quite a good review with 7.7 IMDB ratings.

Blue Star revolves around Arakkonam and the two cricket rivals from different castes and classes. Ashok Selvan is playing the role of Ranjith, a Dalit Christian and Shanthanu as Rajesh, a Hindu player. If you are someone who likes to watch sports-based films then you must add Blue Star to your watchlist as it will keep you hooked throughout the end of the film. And the good news is that the film will soon make its OTT debut. Know more about Blue Star OTT release date and platform here.

Blue Star OTT release: When and where to watch the film online

According to the OTT play report, Blue Star is set to make its OTT debut on February 29, 2024, on a streaming platform called Tentkotta. However, it is also rumored to stream on Amazon Prime Video, however, the official release date is not revealed by the platform yet. Watch this Tamil film over the weekend with your friends and family.

