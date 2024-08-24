Boost AC efficiency and cut power bills this monsoon with these 5 essential tips

Monsoon brings relief from the heat, but with increasing global temperatures, many still rely on air conditioners (ACs) to manage indoor humidity. However, the monsoon season can pose challenges to AC efficiency. Here are five ways to maintain optimal AC performance and reduce your power bill during this season.

1. Maintain Proper Ventilation for Airflow

Ensure your AC's fan unit has unobstructed airflow. Regularly clear any debris, like leaves or branches, that might block the ventilation. This helps the AC remove moisture from the air and keeps your room comfortable.

2. Clean the External Unit Regularly

Dust and dirt accumulate on the external unit of your AC over time, which can hinder its performance. Whether you have a window or split AC, clean the external unit periodically. Pay special attention to air filters and coils, as they can collect dust, especially during the monsoon.

3. Protect the External Unit

The external unit is crucial for heat dissipation and maintaining the set temperature. To prevent dust and debris from affecting its performance, cover it with a waterproof cover during heavy rains.

4. Set the Right Temperature

During monsoon, it's advisable to set your AC between 24 to 26 degrees Celsius. This range effectively cools your room and reduces humidity without overburdening the system. Lowering the temperature too much can increase energy consumption and reduce efficiency.

5. Use a Surge Protector

Power fluctuations are common during storms, and they can damage your AC. To protect it, use a surge protector or stabiliser, especially if your area is prone to power cuts. These devices help prevent damage from voltage spikes, ensuring the longevity of your AC.

By following these steps, you can ensure your air conditioner operates efficiently during the monsoon, keeping your indoor environment comfortable and your energy costs manageable.