Bored with your regular typing? Know how to customize Samsung keyboard on your phone

Are you bored with your regular typing on a smartphone? Are you also someone who likes to keep your things personalized and customized? If yes, then you must also try to customise your smartphone's keyboard. What will you get? It provides a refreshing layout every time you type something on your device. Samsung phones and tablets offer a plethora of customization options for their keyboards, allowing users to tailor their typing experience to their preferences. Whether you're looking to change the appearance, size, or layout of your keyboard, the Samsung keyboard provides a range of features to make your typing experience more enjoyable. So, here is how to customize Samsung keyboard - check out the following steps:

Customizing Samsung Keyboard using settings

1. To start customizing your Samsung Keyboard, go to Settings > General Management > Samsung Keyboard settings. Ensure that Samsung Keyboard is set as your default input method.

2. Style and Layout Options:

Navigate to the Style and layout section within the Samsung Keyboard settings. Here, you'll find various sub-menus for customization.

3. Keyboard Themes:

You can also set various themes to your Samsung Keyboard.Choose from Light, Solid light, Dark, Solid dark, and Color palette themes. Note that these themes won't work if your system display is set to Dark mode.

4. High Contrast Keyboard:

Utilize the four contrast options designed to enhance visibility for users with visual impairments.

5. Keyboard Modes:

Select between standard, one-handed, or floating keyboard modes, with the flexibility to choose different modes for portrait and landscape views.

6. Size and Transparency:

Adjust the size and location of the keyboard, and explore transparency controls available for the floating keyboard mode.

7. Keyboard Font Size:

You can customize the size of letters and symbols on the keyboard using a slider.

8. Keyboard Layout:

Choose whether to display number keys above letters and activate alternative characters on the keyboard.

9. Custom Symbols:

You can replace quick access symbols associated with the full stop (.) near the space bar.

Keys Cafe App: Samsung Keyboard customization to the next level

While Samsung's built-in keyboard settings offer robust customization, You can use various apps to add further excitement to your keyboard. The Keys Cafe app provides additional options for colors, effects, and touch sounds. Follow the steps below to use this amazing app.

1. Download Keys Cafe from the Galaxy Store app. If it's not available for your device, unfortunately, you won't be able to use it.

2. Create Your Own Keyboard: Keys Cafe allows you to edit your keyboard without restrictions. You can delete unwanted buttons, move keys to new locations, add new rows of keys, change key dimensions, swap out letters and symbols, and assign custom phrases to keys.

3. You can explore the second option in Keys Cafe to choose from provided themes or create a custom one with animations and colors. Note that installing the Theme Park module is required for these features.

While the Samsung Keyboard offers extensive customization, some users may seek more advanced features such as accurate predictions or live grammar checks. For those who prefer a keyboard not confined to Samsung devices, there are numerous Android keyboard apps available for effortless typing. You can experiment with these features to find the perfect Samsung keyboard setup that suits your needs.