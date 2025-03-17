Latest Tech News How To Bridgerton Season 4 release date: Everything you need to know about its release and plot

Bridgerton Season 4 release date: Everything you need to know about its release and plot

Bridgerton Season 4 release date: The eagerly awaited next chapter of the Bridgerton saga is almost here! Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

By: HT TECH
Mar 17 2025, 15:01 IST
Bridgerton season 4
Bridgerton season 4 is on the way - here’s what to expect from Benedict's romantic journey ahead. (Netflix)

The wait for the next season of Bridgerton is on as Netflix gears up for the return of the hit Regency drama. With the release of season 3 marking the end of Colin and Penelope's love story, fans are now looking forward to the much-anticipated season 4. Following a successful track record, Bridgerton continues its tradition of bringing fresh tales from the world of the Bridgerton family, this time focusing on Benedict Bridgerton's journey to love.

Bridgerton Season 4: Plot, Cast and more

Season 4 of Bridgerton will focus on Benedict Bridgerton, the second son of the Bridgerton family. The plot follows Benedict's romance with Sophie Baek, a character who was previously known as Sophie Beckett in Julia Quinn's book An Offer from a Gentleman. The season will mirror the book's themes, featuring a dramatic and romantic masquerade ball. Benedict unknowingly falls in love with Sophie, not realising she is a woman cast out by society. The mystery of their identities will fuel the tension throughout the season as both characters navigate love and societal expectations.

Also read
Yerin Ha will star as Sophie, while Luke Thompson returns as Benedict. The season will also feature several returning characters, including Jonathan Bailey as Anthony, Simone Ashley as Kate, and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope. Fans are still unsure whether Phoebe Dynevor will reprise her role as Daphne Bridgerton.

In a recent interview with Variety, executive producer Shonda Rhimes expressed her hope for eight seasons of the show, one for each Bridgerton sibling. Season 4 will be based on the third book in the series, promising more of the series' signature passion and drama. As Benedict's love story unfolds, viewers can expect a blend of emotion, mystery, and romance as the characters explore themes of identity, family, and societal constraints.

Bridgerton Season 4 Release Date: When to Expect

Although a specific release date has yet to be confirmed, production is underway, and a sneak peek was revealed in early March 2025. Fans are hoping for a late 2025 release, but there's a chance they may have to wait until 2026. While waiting, viewers can catch up on all seasons of Bridgerton on Netflix.

First Published Date: 17 Mar, 15:00 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets