 Buying iPhone 16 series? Here’s a guide on transferring data from Android to iOS | How-to
Home How To Buying iPhone 16 series? Here’s a guide on transferring data from Android to iOS

Buying iPhone 16 series? Here’s a guide on transferring data from Android to iOS

Here’s a step-by-step guide to transfer data from Android to iOS if you are planning to get the new iPhone 16 series. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 17 2024, 12:50 IST
Buying iPhone 16 series? Here’s a guide on transferring data from Android to iOS
Know how to migrate data from Android to iPhone 16 series. (AFP)

Apple iPhone 16 series pre-orders have started and the sale will officially go live on September 20. If you are planning to buy the new iPhone 16 series to upgrade from the Android ecosystem, then we curated a guide for a smooth transition. No matter if you are buying an iPhone 16 or older generation iPhone, this guide will help you transfer all your Android smartphone data to your iPhone. 

While transferring data may seem a seamless transition, however, transitioning from Android to iOS could be a big change. Additionally, the process is also different from how we transfer smartphone data on Android or iOS devices. Check out the step-by-step guide for transferring data from Android to iPhone 16 series. 

Also read: iPhone 13 for Rs.40,000 in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: 3 big reasons to avoid it

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Things to keep in mind before migrating data from Android to iOS 

  • Make sure both Android and iOS are updated to their latest OS versions and connected to WiFi at all times for a smooth transition. 
  • Make sure both the devices are puggled into the charger as the transfer process would take time. 
  • Ensure that your new iPhone device has an adequate amount of space to accommodate all the data which is to be transferred from Android. 

Also read: iOS 18 release: These features, even without Apple Intelligence, make it the biggest overhaul in years

Steps to transfer smartphone data from Android to iOS 

Step 1: First, Go to the Google Play store on your Android device and install the “Move to iOS' app. 

Step 2: Activate your new iPhone and follow the on-screen instructions for the initial setup. 

Step 3: Once you reach the “Apps & Data” step, select the “Move Data from Android” option. 

Step 4: Now, open the “Move to iOS” app on Android tap on the “Continue” button and make sure both devices are connected to each other.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to know about Apple's mid-ranger

Step 5: Now, follow the on-screen instructions and after completing the steps you will be prompted to select the types of data which are to be transferred from Android to iOS.  The app enables users to transfer contacts, messages, photos, videos, and several other files. 

Step 6: After selecting the type of data, start the transfer process which may take some time depending on the size of the data being transferred. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Sep, 12:50 IST
Trending: how to restore deleted whatsapp chats: a step-by-step guide play garena free fire like a pro! get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick getting whatsapp voice messages error? here are 5 tips to fix it this awesome whatsapp secrecy feature is only for iphones! dismay for android users this secret whatsapp trick will let you chat with those who blocked you how apple pay can work even when your iphone battery is dead how to restore deleted whatsapp photos: 4 tips and tricks iphone 15 series: how to pre-order apple’s newest iphone online how to view someone’s whatsapp status secretly how to use 2 whatsapp accounts on iphone? there’s a simple 5-minute trick
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 17: 3 smart tricks to win battle

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 17: 3 smart tricks to win battle
DGGI cracks down on online gaming industry, shut downs 167 websites over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>82,000 crore tax violations

DGGI cracks down on online gaming industry, shut downs 167 websites over 82,000 crore tax violations
Red Dead Redemption 2: What does the ‘Wanted Dead or Alive’ status mean for your gameplay?

Red Dead Redemption 2: What does the ‘Wanted Dead or Alive’ status mean for your gameplay?
GTA 6 release

GTA 6 release: Former Rockstar Games dev suggests possible delay beyond fall 2025
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 16: Tips to play like a pro

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 16: Tips to play like a pro

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Mechanical gaming keybaords

4 best gaming mechanical keyboards under 7,000: Royal Kludge, Razer and more
Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024

Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets