Buying iPhone 16 series? Here’s a guide on transferring data from Android to iOS

Apple iPhone 16 series pre-orders have started and the sale will officially go live on September 20. If you are planning to buy the new iPhone 16 series to upgrade from the Android ecosystem, then we curated a guide for a smooth transition. No matter if you are buying an iPhone 16 or older generation iPhone, this guide will help you transfer all your Android smartphone data to your iPhone.

While transferring data may seem a seamless transition, however, transitioning from Android to iOS could be a big change. Additionally, the process is also different from how we transfer smartphone data on Android or iOS devices. Check out the step-by-step guide for transferring data from Android to iPhone 16 series.

Things to keep in mind before migrating data from Android to iOS

Make sure both Android and iOS are updated to their latest OS versions and connected to WiFi at all times for a smooth transition.

Make sure both the devices are puggled into the charger as the transfer process would take time.

Ensure that your new iPhone device has an adequate amount of space to accommodate all the data which is to be transferred from Android.

Steps to transfer smartphone data from Android to iOS

Step 1: First, Go to the Google Play store on your Android device and install the “Move to iOS' app.

Step 2: Activate your new iPhone and follow the on-screen instructions for the initial setup.

Step 3: Once you reach the “Apps & Data” step, select the “Move Data from Android” option.

Step 4: Now, open the “Move to iOS” app on Android tap on the “Continue” button and make sure both devices are connected to each other.

Step 5: Now, follow the on-screen instructions and after completing the steps you will be prompted to select the types of data which are to be transferred from Android to iOS. The app enables users to transfer contacts, messages, photos, videos, and several other files.

Step 6: After selecting the type of data, start the transfer process which may take some time depending on the size of the data being transferred.

