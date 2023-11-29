Canva guide: Here is how to effortlessly transform your design with custom colors

Whether you are in some profession or academic institution, the need for a good design for all your presentations is a pressing need nowadays. This can simplify as well as make presentations, or any other work, easy to comprehend and lovely to look at. It simply means that you are willing to take the extra step to make your work look good. That is where Canva comes in. So, ket us tell you that changing the color scheme of various elements within your design is a straightforward process with the editing tools available. Here's a step-by-step Canva guide on how to modify text, backgrounds, and other design components:

1. Select the Element to Edit:

Start by clicking on the specific element you want to modify. Depending on the element, one or more color tiles will appear on the toolbar above the editor.

2. Access Color Options:

Once you click on an element, color tiles corresponding to the existing colors of that element will be visible. The number of tiles will depend on how many colors are associated with the selected element.

3. Choose a Color:

Click on the color tile that you wish to change. A range of color options, including your document colors and suggested palettes, will be displayed. If you've created custom color palettes, they will also appear as options.

4. Apply the New Color:

To apply a new color, simply click on the desired color from the available options in the color panel. This will instantly update the selected element with the chosen color.

5. Explore Additional Colors:

If you want to use a color not present in the current palette, click on "Add a new color tile" from the color panel. Here, you can drag a circle to select a new color, enter a hex color code, or utilize gradients for a more dynamic effect.

6. Eyedropper Tool:

For a precise color match from your existing design, use the Eyedropper tool. After clicking on the rainbow tile, select the Eyedropper option. Hover your mouse over the part of your design whose color you want to use and click to apply it to the selected element. Note that the Eyedropper tool is available on Google Chrome and Edge web browsers and the Canva computer app.

By following these steps, you can easily customize the color scheme of text, backgrounds, borders, frames, grids, charts, and gradients within your design. Whether you prefer predefined colors or want to create a unique palette, the color editing options provide flexibility and creativity in your design process.