Captain America: Brave New World OTT release: Know when and where to stream it online

Marvel's newest chapter in the saga of Captain America is ready to redefine the MCU with Captain America: Brave New World, a film that focuses on Sam Wilson's evolution as the new Captain America. After making his debut as Falcon in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Anthony Mackie now takes center stage, marking his first lead role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie, which hit theaters on February 14, 2025, delves into a gripping conspiracy that threatens global peace.

Captain America: Brave New World: Plot, cast, and more

The movie picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), where Steve Rogers passed on the iconic shield to Sam Wilson. This shift in responsibility is further explored in the 2021 Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which tackled the challenges Wilson faced in stepping into Captain America's shoes. Captain America: Brave New World intensifies these struggles, as Sam uncovers a conspiracy tied to an assassination attempt and the worldwide hunt for the rare and powerful metal, adamantium.

In this new story, Sam must put aside his differences with U.S. President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, played by Harrison Ford, who takes over the role from the late William Hurt. The film also introduces new characters, with Shira Haas portraying U.S. government agent Sabra, Giancarlo Esposito taking on the role of the villain Sidewinder, and Danny Ramirez stepping into the shoes of the new Falcon. As tensions escalate, Sam Wilson must navigate a complex web of international politics, with the discovery of adamantium on the Celestial Island adding further complications.

Captain America: Brave New World- When and where to watch?

Currently, Captain America: Brave New World is available exclusively in theatres. Moviegoers can find tickets on popular platforms like Fandango to catch the latest instalment in theatres. For those waiting to watch from the comfort of home, the movie's digital release is anticipated, although Disney has yet to confirm a specific streaming date. If previous Marvel release patterns hold true, the movie could become available for digital purchase by mid-April 2025, with a potential Disney+ release around late May or early June 2025. Stay tuned for official updates from Disney.