Latest Tech News How To Captain America: Brave New World, The Room Next Door, and more movies to watch this week

Captain America: Brave New World, The Room Next Door, and more movies to watch this week

This week, streaming platforms offer a mix of action, drama, and suspense with new movies that promise to keep you hooked. Here's what's arriving on your screens.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 15 2025, 14:16 IST
Icon
OTT watch list: 6 best movies and shows to binge during Christmas holidays
image caption
1/7 Crash Landing On You - If you are in the mood for something funny and enjoy romantic comedies, Crash Landing On You on Netflix India is a great K-Drama to watch. It is a limited series with 16 episodes. The story follows a self-made Korean woman who owns a wellness giant called Seri’s Choice. One day, due to a mishap, she accidentally ends up in North Korea, where a North Korean army officer falls for her and helps her escape. (Netflix)
new movies this week
2/7 A Boy Called Christmas is the original story of Santa Claus. It tells the story of a boy who goes on an adventure to search for his father and to find the land of the Elves. Accompanying him are a reindeer and a talking mouse. You can stream it on Netflix. (Netflix)
image caption
3/7 Home Alone is a classic Christmas watch. It tells the story of a kid, Kevin, who's left behind by his family when they go on holiday. That’s when tragedy strikes, and burglars try to enter his house. The movie is a great watch, and if you enjoy comedies, this would be a great choice. Ia is available on Disney+ Hotstar. (Disney+Hotstar)
new movies this week
4/7 The Grinch (2018) is an animated movie about the only person in the town of Whoville who doesn’t like Christmas. The Grinch plans to ruin Christmas for everyone, but his heart is changed by a young girl. Grinch is available on Jio Cinema. (IMDB)
image caption
5/7 Silo - If you’re in the mood for good science fiction, watch Silo this Christmas. Silo is based on a series of books and tells the story of a dystopian world called the Silo, where thousands of citizens live underground, unable to go outside because the world is toxic. They stay inside the Silo in the hope that  theworld outside would heal, and they could go out again. Silo can be streamed on Apple TV+. (Apple)
image caption
6/7 Finch - is a heartwarming story set in a post-apocalyptic world. It follows a man named Finch, who, alongside his loyal dog and a newly created robot, embarks on a journey of survival and companionship. Finch is available on Apple TV+. (Apple)
image caption
7/7 For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.
new movies this week
icon View all Images
Explore exciting new releases on streaming platforms, from Marvel action to heartfelt dramas and thrillers.

This week brings an exciting lineup of new films across popular streaming platforms such as Netflix, Max, Hulu, and more. Whether you're into action-packed adventures, spine-chilling thrillers, or poignant dramas, there's something for everyone.

Here are some of the top picks to watch:

1. Captain America: Brave New World

Sam Wilson, also known as Falcon, takes on the iconic Captain America mantle in this latest instalment of the MCU. As the new Captain America, Sam navigates his newfound role while grappling with a major international crisis involving a mysterious assassination attempt on U.S. President Thaddeus Ross. Though "Captain America: Brave New World" doesn't reach the heights of earlier Marvel films, it provides enough action and intrigue to keep viewers engaged, especially following the mixed reception of recent Marvel releases.

Also read: The Last of Us Season 2: Check the global release date, when and where to watch in US

Also read
All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

2. Woman in the Yard

This psychological thriller, produced by Blumhouse, follows Ramona, a widow recovering from an accident that killed her husband. Her life takes an eerie turn when a woman dressed in black appears on her lawn, claiming that “today's the day.” The film builds a slow-burning sense of dread as strange occurrences unfold. While it doesn't quite live up to its horror potential, "Woman in the Yard" delivers a few chilling moments worth a watch.

Also read: Chhaava OTT release date: Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's epic tale is now streaming on…

3. Small Things Like These (Hulu)

Cillian Murphy delivers an exceptional performance in this somber Irish drama. Set in 1985, the film follows Bill Furlong, a coal merchant who uncovers a dark secret involving a local convent while making his Christmas deliveries. The slow pacing may test some viewers' patience, but Murphy's powerful portrayal of a man confronting moral dilemmas in the face of institutional corruption makes it a must-see for those seeking a thought-provoking film.

Also read: State vs A Nobody OTT release: Know when and where to watch court drama online

4. A Working Man

Jason Statham returns in this action-packed thriller about Levon Cade, a former black-ops agent who now works construction to leave his violent past behind. However, when his boss's daughter is kidnapped, Levon must once again confront his brutal past. While it lacks the humour of Statham's previous films like "The Beekeeper," "A Working Man" offers plenty of action for fans of the actor's typical roles.

Also read: Netflix Top 10: The most-watched series worldwide this week, from crime dramas to documentaries

5. The Room Next Door (Netflix)

A poignant, underrated gem, "The Room Next Door" arrives on Netflix to captivate viewers with its mix of drama and dark comedy. The film follows Ingrid and Martha, two old friends who reconnect as Martha faces a terminal cancer diagnosis. Martha asks Ingrid to be with her when she decides to end her life. The film explores deep themes of friendship, mortality, and the human spirit, with standout performances from Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore. It's a reflective, emotional journey that will leave a lasting impact on viewers.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Apr, 14:16 IST
Tags:
Trending: premalu ott release: know when, where to watch malayalam romantic comedy film online maayon ott release: when, where to watch tamil mythological thriller online virupaksha ott release date: when, where to watch sai dharm tej horror mystery film online 2018 ott release confirmed: when, where to watch tovino thomas blockbuster online skanda ott release: when, where to watch telugu action film online main atal hoon ott release: when and where to watch pankaj tripathi’s latest blockbuster online top 5 weekend ott watchlist: from hanuman to maharani 3, know what to stream online maamla legal hai ott release: know when and where to watch ravi kishan’s courtroom drama series fighter ott release: when and where to watch hrithik roshan and deepika padukone's romantic drama leo ott release: when, where to stream thalapathy vijay's blockbuster online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 likely to meet fall 2025 launch window as Take-Two's release slate clears
Black Mirror Thronglets game Netflix

Netflix rolls out ‘Black Mirror’ based mobile game: Here’s what it has to offer
GTA 5 PC mods

7 Most crazy GTA 5 PC mods to try now while you wait for GTA 6
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2: Full list of exclusive games confirmed for 2025 and beyond release
GTA 6 and Switch 2

GTA 6 and Switch 2 set to boost game spending despite rising global import tariffs: Report

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets