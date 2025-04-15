Captain America: Brave New World, The Room Next Door, and more movies to watch this week

This week brings an exciting lineup of new films across popular streaming platforms such as Netflix, Max, Hulu, and more. Whether you're into action-packed adventures, spine-chilling thrillers, or poignant dramas, there's something for everyone.

Here are some of the top picks to watch:

1. Captain America: Brave New World

Sam Wilson, also known as Falcon, takes on the iconic Captain America mantle in this latest instalment of the MCU. As the new Captain America, Sam navigates his newfound role while grappling with a major international crisis involving a mysterious assassination attempt on U.S. President Thaddeus Ross. Though "Captain America: Brave New World" doesn't reach the heights of earlier Marvel films, it provides enough action and intrigue to keep viewers engaged, especially following the mixed reception of recent Marvel releases.

2. Woman in the Yard

This psychological thriller, produced by Blumhouse, follows Ramona, a widow recovering from an accident that killed her husband. Her life takes an eerie turn when a woman dressed in black appears on her lawn, claiming that “today's the day.” The film builds a slow-burning sense of dread as strange occurrences unfold. While it doesn't quite live up to its horror potential, "Woman in the Yard" delivers a few chilling moments worth a watch.

3. Small Things Like These (Hulu)

Cillian Murphy delivers an exceptional performance in this somber Irish drama. Set in 1985, the film follows Bill Furlong, a coal merchant who uncovers a dark secret involving a local convent while making his Christmas deliveries. The slow pacing may test some viewers' patience, but Murphy's powerful portrayal of a man confronting moral dilemmas in the face of institutional corruption makes it a must-see for those seeking a thought-provoking film.

4. A Working Man

Jason Statham returns in this action-packed thriller about Levon Cade, a former black-ops agent who now works construction to leave his violent past behind. However, when his boss's daughter is kidnapped, Levon must once again confront his brutal past. While it lacks the humour of Statham's previous films like "The Beekeeper," "A Working Man" offers plenty of action for fans of the actor's typical roles.

5. The Room Next Door (Netflix)

A poignant, underrated gem, "The Room Next Door" arrives on Netflix to captivate viewers with its mix of drama and dark comedy. The film follows Ingrid and Martha, two old friends who reconnect as Martha faces a terminal cancer diagnosis. Martha asks Ingrid to be with her when she decides to end her life. The film explores deep themes of friendship, mortality, and the human spirit, with standout performances from Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore. It's a reflective, emotional journey that will leave a lasting impact on viewers.

