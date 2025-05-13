CBSE Class 10 and 12 results out, available on DigiLocker: How to access and download certificates
CBSE has announced the Class 10 and 12 results for 2025. Students can now access their marksheets and certificates through DigiLocker. Here's how you can check.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2025 today, May 13. In line with previous years, CBSE did not release any advance notice for the results. Following the same approach as last year, the board has released both Class 10 and Class 12 results on the same day. The exams for both classes were held between 15 February and 4 April at various centres across the country, with around 44 lakh students appearing.
For students wishing to download their marksheets, migration certificates, and school-leaving certificates, CBSE has made DigiLocker security PINs available. These PINs were allotted to schools to ensure students can safely access and download their academic documents.
What is a DigiLocker Security PIN?
The DigiLocker security PIN is a 6-digit code that grants students access to their DigiLocker accounts. This code ensures only the intended student can access their CBSE records. After using the PIN for the first-time login, students will be prompted to set a username and password for future access
How to Download Your DigiLocker Security PIN
CBSE-affiliated schools can obtain the DigiLocker security PINs by following these steps:
- Visit the DigiLocker website at digitallocker.gov.in
- Choose the “Login as School” option
- Enter the CBSE List of Candidates (LOC) credentials
- Click on “Download PIN File”
- Select either Class 10 or Class 12 as needed
- Download the file and securely distribute the access codes to students
How to Access CBSE Results on DigiLocke
Once the results are live, students can log into DigiLocker using their registered mobile number and the security PIN provided by their school. CBSE has also sent login details directly to students' registered mobile numbers. After logging in, students will be able to download:
- Marksheets
- Migration Certificates
- School Leaving Certificates
Other Ways to Check CBSE Results
Students can also access their results on the following official CBSE websites: results.cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in , and cbse.gov.in.
