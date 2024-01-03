CES 2024 live streaming: Know what to expect, when, and where to watch online

Icon
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), will showcase technological innovations and gadgets from the world's biggest companies. Know when, and where to watch CES 2024 live streaming online.

Jan 03 2024
Lenovo unveils AI-powered ThinkPad X1 Carbon, ThinkPad X1, IdeaPad Pro 5i laptops at CES 2024
CES 2024
1/6 Accessibility and Innovations:Lenovo incorporates tactile cues on the keyboards for visually impaired users, aligning with Microsoft's Accessibility Team. ThinkPad X1 introduces TrackPoint customizations, larger TrackPads, Haptic TouchPads, and improved thermals.
2/6 New Lenovo Laptops Unveiled:Lenovo introduced Intel Evo-powered laptops - ThinkPad X1 Carbon, ThinkPad X1 2-in-1, and IdeaPad Pro 5i. These devices, with Intel Core Ultra processors and Windows 11, promise enhanced AI experiences for business and consumer users, boosting productivity and creativity.
3/6 AI-Powered Performance:The laptops integrate CPU, GPU, and NPU for efficient AI tasks, supporting applications like Zoom, Teams, Adobe Lightroom, etc. Copilot in Windows enhances everyday tasks. Lenovo collaborates for personalized AI solutions.
4/6 Circular Economy Commitment:The new laptops focus on a circular model by using recycled materials, post-consumer recycled content plastics, and innovative packaging. Lenovo works with partners like Toray Industries for recycled carbon fiber.
5/6 Device Intelligence Solutions:Lenovo offers AI-powered solutions like Lenovo Device Intelligence (LDI) to enhance IT control, providing predictive analytics, proactive insights, and issue remediation for better PC performance.
6/6 Product Launch US Availability and Pricing:Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 will be available in limited configurations starting December 2023, with an expected starting price of $2,989.Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 will be available starting March 2024, with an expected starting price of $2,639.Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i (16”, 9) is available now, with an expected starting price of $1,149.99.Lenovo ThinkVision 3D Monitor will be available in select markets starting February 2024, with an expected starting price of $2,999.Lenovo USB-C Dual Display Travel Dock will be available starting March 2024, with an expected starting price of $109.99.Lenovo Wireless VoIP Headset will be available starting April 2024, with an expected starting price of $99.99.
CES 2024 is set to take place just a few days from now. Check details. (CES)

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, which will take place from January 9, will be the first big technology showcase of the year. Organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES 2024 will bring together the world's biggest companies to showcase their technological innovations and gadgets. Speculations run high on the groundbreaking innovations and product releases that will unfold across various tech domains. Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the buzzword of 2023, and it is expected to take center stage at CES 2024. If you're a tech enthusiast, then know when and where to watch CES 2024 live streaming to catch all the groundbreaking tech innovations as they happen.

CES 2024: When and where it is taking place?

CES 2024 is set to take place from January 9 to 12, and there are some events for the media before that. The main events start at 8:30 am PT on January 9. It will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) and other places on the Strip. Unfortunately, it isn't open to the public, and only industry professionals, and media will have access to the event and its offerings.

CES 2024: How to watch online?

While CES 2024 is mostly an in-person event, some of the companies might also livestream their announcements. It can be watched online by signing up. CES is for people 18 and older who work in the tech industry. If you're connected to a tech company or a media publication, you can attend. To register for CES 2024, go to the official registration page at www.ces.tech and fill out the form.

CES 2024: What to expect?

Intel: This year, the chipmaker is expected to introduce the 14th generation of Intel Core processors. It is expected to feature higher performance and better optimization to run complex tasks. AI could also be central to these processors.

Qualcomm: We do not expect any mobile technology to be unveiled at CES 2024, as the company usually keeps these announcements for the Mobile World Congress. However, there are some rumors that the company may showcase some of its automotive technology, such as the Snapdragon Chassis. The company is also expected to host a keynote session during the event.

AMD: Just like Intel, we expect AMD to make a chipset announcement at the event. The most likely are Ryzen 8000G APUs for PCs and AMD Z1 for handheld gaming consoles. Alongside, AMD may showcase hardware built for running AI systems as well.

Asus: The company is likely to unveil the ROG 2024 gaming laptop lineup which may bring new innovations for gamers. We may see the new Zenbook series be teased at the event as well.

Dell: Dell is expected to announce its new Alienware laptops. These gaming laptops may feature enhanced performance, better cooling systems, and better GPUs.

Nvidia: Nvidia is set to make big announcements at CES 2024. The company will deliver a special address which might be to unveil the new RTX 4000 Super cards.

Samsung: Samsung's focus will be on kitchen appliances, with an AI-powered fridge already set for unveiling at the event. Apart from this, we expect new TVs to be on the showcase. There might be a small tease for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup.

