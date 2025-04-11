Latest Tech News How To Chhaava OTT release date: Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s epic tale is now streaming on…

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 11 2025, 13:31 IST
Chhaava OTT release: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's historical drama, Chhaava, which explores the life and challenges of Sambhaji Maharaj, has made its way to Netflix after a successful box-office run. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan for Maddock Films, Chhaava first hit theatres on February 14. Now, audiences who missed its theatrical release or want to experience the film again can enjoy it from their homes.

Chhaava OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online

The film is available for streaming on Netflix, starting April 11. Netflix shared the news on Instagram, posting a promotional poster alongside the message, “Aale Raje aale (crown emoji) Witness a tale of courage and glory etched in time (fire emoji) (sword emoji). Watch Chhaava, out 11 April on Netflix.”

Chhaava OTT Release: Plot, Cast, and more

The film takes viewers through the life and challenges of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the Maratha ruler. Vicky Kaushal portrays the warrior king, highlighting his leadership and resilience in the face of adversity. Rashmika Mandanna plays Maharani Yesubai, the influential queen in the Maratha Empire. Akshaye Khanna takes on the role of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, bringing additional complexity to the film's plot.

Chhaava brings 17th-century Maratha history to the screen with precision. The film's costume designers used traditional Paithani sarees to recreate Maharani Yesubai's attire. Kaushal's armour, worn during action sequences, weighs approximately 17-18 kg, demonstrating the production team's commitment to authenticity.

Box Office Reception

Chhaava impressed both audiences and critics with its powerful performances, compelling narrative, and remarkable soundtrack by legendary singer AR Rahman. The film also features lyrics written by Irshad Kamil. Its commercial success has been significant, as it surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, collecting Rs. 599 crore in India, compared to Jawan's Rs. 582.31 crore. Globally, the film has earned a remarkable Rs. 804 crore.

First Published Date: 11 Apr, 13:31 IST
