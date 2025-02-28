Chhaava OTT release: Know when and where to watch Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s epic tale online

Following its theatrical success, the historical drama Chhaava, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, is preparing for its digital release. The film, which premiered on February 14, 2025, has gained significant attention for its depiction of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Viewers who missed the big-screen experience or wish to revisit the film will soon be able to watch it online.

Chhaava OTT Release: Plot, Cast, and more

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced under Maddock Films by Dinesh Jain, Chhaava explores the life and struggles of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal takes on the role of the Maratha ruler, portraying his leadership and challenges. Rashmika Mandanna plays Maharani Yesubai, depicting her influence in the Maratha Empire. Akshaye Khanna portrays Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, adding depth to the narrative.

The film brings 17th-century Maratha history to life with meticulous attention to historical details. Costume designers sourced traditional Paithani sarees to recreate Maharani Yesubai's attire, while Kaushal's armor, used in action sequences, weighs approximately 17-18 kg, reflecting efforts to maintain authenticity in the film's presentation.

Chhaava OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Online

According to a report by OTTplay, Netflix has acquired the digital rights, making it the official streaming platform for Chhaava, and some reports suggest that Chhaava may arrive on Netflix by late March or early April. Typically, films take around 45 to 60 days after their theatrical release to become available for streaming.

Box Office Performance

Chhaava has performed well at the box office, collecting Rs. 67.5 crores within two days of release. The film's strong earnings indicate widespread audience interest in historical dramas. Kaushal's portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj has received recognition, further cementing his role in historical cinema. Viewers can look forward to Chhaava's OTT release in the coming weeks, bringing the historical narrative to a wider audience.

