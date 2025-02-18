Latest Tech News How To Chhaava OTT release: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s starrer movie to release soon online

Chhaava OTT release: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s starrer movie to release soon online

Chhaava OTT release: The historical drama, starring Vicky Kaushal, is set to stream soon. Here’s when and where you can watch the epic story unfold.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 18 2025, 17:59 IST
Chhaava OTT release soon: Vicky Kaushal’s historical epic is all set to hit streaming platforms soon. (HT)

The excitement around Chhaava continues to surge, as the film captivates audiences in theatres across the country. Directed by an acclaimed filmmaker, the historical drama, featuring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, opened to packed cinemas on February 14, 2025, Valentine's Day. The film has quickly gained momentum, becoming a hot topic of conversation among both viewers and critics alike. With shows running to full capacity, moviegoers are scrambling for tickets. While Chhaava continues its theatrical run, details regarding its upcoming OTT release have now been revealed.

Chhaava OTT release: Cast, Plot and more

The film showcases Vicky Kaushal in a powerful role as the Maratha warrior, supported by Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The movie draws inspiration from the book Chhaava and chronicles the bravery and sacrifices of Sambhaji Maharaj in his relentless battle to protect the Maratha empire. The gripping storyline, coupled with a strong cast, aims to immerse viewers into a turbulent period of Indian history, capturing the essence of valor and perseverance.

Also read
Chhaava OTT Release Date: When and  Where to Watch Online

Fans of Chhaava will not have to wait too long to stream the film from the comfort of their homes. According to industry reports, the movie is set to premiere on Netflix, following the typical trend of Bollywood films reaching OTT platforms 45 to 60 days after their theatrical release. If the film follows this pattern, viewers can expect to see Chhaava available for streaming around early April 2025, ensuring that its emotional and historic journey will be accessible to a global audience.

Chhaava OTT Release Date: Box Office Collections

With a budget of Rs. 130 crore, Chhaava has already made a strong impact at the box office. The film earned Rs. 31 crore on its opening day, marking Vicky Kaushal's highest-ever opening. Within just two days, the film grossed Rs. 65 crore, and projections suggest it will surpass the Rs. 100 crore mark by the end of the weekend.

