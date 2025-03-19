Latest Tech News How To Chhava OTT release date: Know when and where to watch Vicky Kaushal’s action movie online

Chhava OTT release date: Know when and where to watch Vicky Kaushal’s action movie online

Chhava OTT release date: The historical drama starring Vicky Kaushal is set for digital release. Find out when and where to watch the film online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 19 2025, 10:18 IST
Chhava OTT release
Chhava OTT release: Vicky Kaushal's historical drama is set to stream soon on the digital streaming platform.

Chhava OTT release date: Following a successful theatrical run, the historical drama Chhava, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, is ready for its digital debut. The film, which hit theatres on February 14, 2025, has gained significant attention for its depiction of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Shivaji Maharaj. For viewers who missed the cinematic release or wish to revisit the film, Chhava will soon be available on Netflix. Reports indicate that the platform has acquired digital streaming rights.

Chhava OTT Release: Cast, Plot and more

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Jain under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhava tells the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's life. Vicky Kaushal portrays the titular role, while Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife. The film also includes performances from Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Diana Penty. The soundtrack is composed by Oscar-winning musician A. R. Rahman.

Also read: Kota Factory season 4: Know when and where to watch IIT aspirant's new chapter online

Also read
All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

A significant focus in the film's production went into recreating the 17th-century Maratha era. For example, the costume designer sourced traditional Paithani sarees and restored 500-year-old borders for Mandanna's character, Yesubai. Additionally, Kaushal's armour, worn during action sequences, weighs between 17-18 kg, highlighting the effort made to ensure historical accuracy.

Also read: Bridgerton Season 4 release date: Everything you need to know about its release and plot

Chhava OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Online 

As for the OTT release, speculation suggests that Chhava may stream on Netflix by the third week of April, with April 11, 2025, being tentatively identified as the release date. However, the filmmakers have yet to confirm the official streaming schedule. Typically, films make their OTT debut around 45 to 60 days after their theatre release.

Also read: From Daredevil: Born Again to Plankton: 5 Must-watch US movies and shows to stream right now

Chhava Box Office Reception

Chhava had a strong start at the box office, reportedly made with a budget of Rs. 130 crore. As of the latest figures from trade platform Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs. 760.65 crore worldwide by Sunday. It reached Rs. 565.31 crore on its 32nd day, marking a successful run. Chhava has become the highest-grossing film for both Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna, while it stands as the second-highest-grossing film for Rashmika Mandanna, after Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Maddock Films, known for its successful 2024 releases such as Stree 2, Munjya, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, has once again delivered a major hit with Chhava.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Mar, 10:18 IST
Tags:
Trending: premalu ott release: know when, where to watch malayalam romantic comedy film online maayon ott release: when, where to watch tamil mythological thriller online virupaksha ott release date: when, where to watch sai dharm tej horror mystery film online 2018 ott release confirmed: when, where to watch tovino thomas blockbuster online skanda ott release: when, where to watch telugu action film online main atal hoon ott release: when and where to watch pankaj tripathi’s latest blockbuster online top 5 weekend ott watchlist: from hanuman to maharani 3, know what to stream online maamla legal hai ott release: know when and where to watch ravi kishan’s courtroom drama series fighter ott release: when and where to watch hrithik roshan and deepika padukone's romantic drama leo ott release: when, where to stream thalapathy vijay's blockbuster online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Death Stranding 2 Collector’s Edition

Death Stranding 2 Collector’s Edition pre-orders live: Secure early access and exclusive in-game bonuses
GTA 6

GTA 6 release date may be closer than expected as new clues spark speculation
Xbox controller

Xbox controller to get new ways to type, navigate and more on Windows 11 PC in upcoming feature update
Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft introduces Copilot for Gaming: AI assistant to streamline Xbox setup, progress, and more
GTA San Andreas download

GTA San Andreas download: How to get the game on PC, laptop, and mobile with system requirements

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets