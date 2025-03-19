Chhava OTT release date: Know when and where to watch Vicky Kaushal’s action movie online

Chhava OTT release date: Following a successful theatrical run, the historical drama Chhava, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, is ready for its digital debut. The film, which hit theatres on February 14, 2025, has gained significant attention for its depiction of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Shivaji Maharaj. For viewers who missed the cinematic release or wish to revisit the film, Chhava will soon be available on Netflix. Reports indicate that the platform has acquired digital streaming rights.

Chhava OTT Release: Cast, Plot and more

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Jain under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhava tells the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's life. Vicky Kaushal portrays the titular role, while Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife. The film also includes performances from Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Diana Penty. The soundtrack is composed by Oscar-winning musician A. R. Rahman.

A significant focus in the film's production went into recreating the 17th-century Maratha era. For example, the costume designer sourced traditional Paithani sarees and restored 500-year-old borders for Mandanna's character, Yesubai. Additionally, Kaushal's armour, worn during action sequences, weighs between 17-18 kg, highlighting the effort made to ensure historical accuracy.

Chhava OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Online

As for the OTT release, speculation suggests that Chhava may stream on Netflix by the third week of April, with April 11, 2025, being tentatively identified as the release date. However, the filmmakers have yet to confirm the official streaming schedule. Typically, films make their OTT debut around 45 to 60 days after their theatre release.

Chhava Box Office Reception

Chhava had a strong start at the box office, reportedly made with a budget of Rs. 130 crore. As of the latest figures from trade platform Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs. 760.65 crore worldwide by Sunday. It reached Rs. 565.31 crore on its 32nd day, marking a successful run. Chhava has become the highest-grossing film for both Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna, while it stands as the second-highest-grossing film for Rashmika Mandanna, after Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Maddock Films, known for its successful 2024 releases such as Stree 2, Munjya, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, has once again delivered a major hit with Chhava.

